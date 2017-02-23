Missing Edmore man found dead

EDMORE — Nearly three weeks after Montcalm County Sheriff’s Deputies took a report of a missing Edmore resident, the 27-year-old man was found deceased in Edmore woods.

Eric Hodge was reported missing by his roommate, who had not seen him since Jan. 26. Hodge had family out of state, but they had not heard from him either.

Hodge’s roommate and family were in contact with police, but at the time of the report, there was no indication of suspicious circumstances surrounding Hodge’s disappearance. The sheriff’s office continued to make attempts to locate and contact Hodge.

On Wednesday, sheriff’s deputies with assistance from Mid-Michigan Working Dogs of Sheridan searched a wooded area near the west end of Pine Street in Edmore where they eventually found Hodge’s body. The area was the last place Hodge was seen, and it was reported that Hodge was familiar with the area.

Montcalm County Sheriff’s Deputies continue to investigate the incident, and an autopsy will be performed. At this time, Hodge’s death does not appear to be suspicious and there is no threat to area residents.