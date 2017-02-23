With a young team in need of a leader, Montabella sophomore Connor Riley steps us

On a team dominated by underclassmen with only two seniors with limited experience, someone had to step up to be the leader for this year’s Montabella Mustangs boys basketball team.

And stepping up is what sophomore Connor Riley has been doing since moving up to the varsity level last year as a freshman.

Coming into this year, second-year head coach Jared Simon knew this season was going to be tough, but one he hoped would provide valuable lessons to his young squad.

The strength of this year’s Mustangs team is its guard position, and Riley has been the key to in running Simon’s system.

“He means a lot to our team, not only in our stat book but his leadership and basketball knowledge,” Simon said of Riley. “I talked to him in the beginning of the year, and even though he’s a sophomore, he’s going to be a leader. We don’t have that many seniors.”

So far this year, Riley, 15, has averaged 13 points a game, five rebounds, five assists and 2.5 steals per game, providing an all-around threat for his team.

But the season was almost derailed owing to a foot injury this past summer.

“Over the summer, when we had summer leagues, I had to do a lot of the scoring. I played a lot over the summer,” Riley said. “But then I broke my foot.”

In his last game of summer ball, Riley landed on his foot awkwardly, causing it to crack. He was then sidelined up until the first game of the Montabella football game.

With basketball being his first love, Riley didn’t let a broken foot deter him from trying to improve and be as ready as possible for the basketball season.

“I couldn’t do a lot of the lower workouts, but I could shoot free throws and work on my dribbling,” Riley said.

The pressure of taking on a leadership role as a sophomore hasn’t gotten to Riley. In fact, he feeds off that pressure.

“Especially on the floor, I see myself as a leader. As a point guard, you have to lead the offense and help set up the defenses,” Riley said. “I love competing. Coach has taught me to be a leader on the varsity level. He’s taught me to be focused and mentally tough all the time.”

Simon said it may not be fair to put a sophomore in a position like Riley is, but team-wise, with the talent and skill he possesses, Simon said he needs Riley to be more than just the average player.

“He’s not going to be treated like a sophomore. I’ve talked with other people, and from a spectator’s point, when they see a kid, especially a sophomore, who has 12 points, 6 rebounds and four assists, people say that’s good. But our team is in a position where we need more from him,” Simon said. “A lot has been expected of him, but he’s done a great job.”

So far, the Mustangs have only won three games this year, but Simon says he sees his team’s learning curving shrinking.

“When we started off early in the year, we were still figuring things out, still honing in what we’re good at and what we can work on,” Simon said. “With a young group, you can’t do too much or you’ll not be good at anything.”

The Mustangs have potential to earn some good wins before the regular season ends, Simon said.

“To be honest, we have to improve on the little things every day and not lose our confidence,” Simon said.

Riley believes the team can reach the district finals if his teammates can figure out how to put in a full game’s effort each and every game.

“We haven’t played our best basketball all four quarters. The closest was against Vestaburg,” Riley said. “You could see our potential because we played pretty well that game. Sometimes we come out flat at the beginning of the game. I don’t know what it is. Sometimes, in the second half, we might be up or might be hanging with them and think we got it but lose focus.”

But Riley likes the team’s potential and chemistry.

“We do a pretty good job of communicating,” he said. “We’ve played with each other a long time so we know each other. We all have trust in each other. They all look up to me to run the offense.”

Riley’s game has improved last year, in which he logged more minutes as a freshman than most the seniors on the team in the six games he played.

Simon has seen Riley’s defense improve, which often Riley is put on the other team’s best offensive player. Simon has also noticed Riley coming into this season as more of a vocal leader and a better playmaker, mostly because he has gotten stronger from last year.

“He’s gotten a lot stronger. He’s improved a ton just for the fact he went from freshman to sophomore,” Simon said. “I’m not a huge advocate for pulling up underclassmen, but if he was as strong as he is now, then I would’ve pulled him up sooner.”

As the team’s playmaker, Riley may not be the biggest, the fastest or strongest player on the court, but he does what is needed to get the job done and get his teammates involved, Simon said.

“He always leads by example, playing hard both ends of the court. The kids see that and they believe if he thinks we have a chance, then maybe we do,” Simon said. “He understands spots on the court. He’s not the quickest, but he’s great at anticipating the next move on defense.”

Riley says the NBA player he admires the most is Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors, who not only can dribble and shoot but get his teammates involved. He said he also wants to be as athletic like Curry, to get quicker and stronger.

But in true leadership fashion, Riley said he can also teach what he has learned to younger players who will eventually come up to varsity.

“I’d say to them, just trust your skills. You’re up here for a reason,” Riley said. “The team obviously needs you.”

His coach and his players wouldn’t be able to say it any better about him.

Sensational Sophomores is a series in The Daily News’ sports page highlighting local high school sophomore student-athletes making an impact at the varsity level.