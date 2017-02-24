Company interested in 96-acre Greenville Industrial Park property

GREENVILLE — In the northeast corner of this community’s industrial park, adjacent to the large factories of AGA Marvel and Dicastal Inc., sits a large parcel of farmland with unknown potential.

For nearly two years, 96 acres of city-owned industrially zoned property located north of County Farm Road and east of Fitzner Road has remained tied up in an option agreement between the city and a company listed as Greenville Venture Partners LLC.

During the Feb. 7 Greenville City Council meeting, the council voted unanimously to accept a request from Venture Partners to extend a six-month option agreement for a third time.

The original option agreement was established in October 2015 at a cost of $20,000 to Venture Partners, which cited a need for an extension due to “some time to perform appropriate diligence related to that possible purchase.”

Every six months since, the council has unanimously agreed to extend the agreement at additional increments of $20,000. The agreement is now extended until October of this year, with the total paid to the city thus far having reached $80,000.

City Manager George Bosanic said city officials are still not at liberty to disclose what company is operating behind Venture Partners.

The LLC was filed on Sept. 14, 2015, just three weeks before the original option agreement was approved by the City Council on Oct. 6. According to the memorandum of option agreement obtained from the Montcalm County Register of Deeds Office, John S. Robison is listed as the manager of Venture Partners LLC. The memorandum of option agreement was notarized in Wisconsin and prepared by Jeffrey Schneider of Quarles & Brady LLP in Madison, Wisconsin. Robison and Schneider did not return messages seeking comment.

Bosanic is hopeful to reach a final agreement “soon” to bring the potential investor to the community, by working with Kathy Jo VanderLaan, business development coordinator with The Right Place for Montcalm County,

“Kathy Jo and I have been working for a very long time with a company that is interested in 96 acres of land in our industrial park,” he said. “But we officials have signed a nondisclosure agreement. I wish I could say more about it.”

The property has been dubbed the “Hundred Acre Wood” by Bosanic. Although it would appear to be a nod to the home of the fictional Winnie-the-Pooh series, Bosanic said that is purely a coincidence, as he picked the “code name” of the project based on rounding up from 96 acres.

Bosanic said the option agreement prevents the city from marketing or selling the property to anyone else, and if Venture Partners backs out of the agreement, the city will keep the $80,000. If the agreement comes together, the $80,000 already invested will go toward the final purchase of the property.

The property was formerly farmland, purchased from the Jorgensen family via a 10-year loan from J.P. Morgan Chase Bank for $1,010,824. The site is currently marketed at $12,000 per acre, meaning the city would collect $1,152,000 if all 96 acres were to be purchased.

VanderLaan confirmed she is part of the nondisclosure agreement.

“That’s just how these deals work,” she said. “I’d love to be able to talk about it, but right now, these conversations aren’t public. If and when we can break the news of an agreement, we’ll do so happily. ”

News Editor Elisabeth Waldon contributed to this story.