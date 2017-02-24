Funeral Notices for Feb. 24, 2017
Today
Richard E. Badersnider — 1 p.m., Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville.
Marjorie L. Gilbert — 11 a.m, First Congregational Church, Belding. (Johnson-Feuerstein Funeral Home, Belding)
Saturday
Margaret Kathryn “Peggy” Davidson — 11 a.m., St. Charles Catholic Church, Greenville. (Christiansen Cremation & Funeral Care, Greenville)
Monday
Philip W. Hopkins — 11 a.m., Shiloh Community Church, Orleans. (Simpson Family Funeral Home, Sheridan)
