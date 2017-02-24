Greenville High School students benefit from college adviser

GREENVILLE — High school seniors deal with pressure from a variety of sources, not least of which is having to plan for their lives post-secondary school.

Some students will move directly into the workforce with a skilled trade or into a skilled trade program. Others will go on to college, either at the community level, a state university or a private university.

Alison VanOverbeke started working as a college adviser at Greenville High School in October after graduating from Michigan State University (MSU) in May. She’s part of the college’s near-peer advising corps, which is a similar program to the national College Advising Corps.

The focus of the MSU college advising corps and of the national college advising corps is to help low-income and first-generation college students in their junior and senior years of high school to navigate financial aid forms, college applications and admissions letters.

The near-peer advising model the advising corps uses specifically targets college graduates younger than the age of 25 to act as college advisers to high school students throughout the state. VanOverbeke, of Okemos, feels being close in age to the students she’s dealing with regularly helps to boost the connection between her and them.

“I just went through the whole college process myself, so I remember what it was like to fill out college applications and all that jazz,” she said. “I’m a little less of an intimidating face, I think. I think students feel more comfortable talking to someone who’s closer to their own age.”

VanOverbeke is not only focusing on students who are on track to go to college after high school. She said her role is often interpreted that way, but she is there to help students with any path they might choose to pursue after high school.

“If they want to go to a welding program, I’m happy to help them get there. If they want to go to Harvard, I’m happy to help them try to get there,” she said.

VanOverbeke works with the Michigan College Access Network (MCAN) which defines college as any postsecondary program. The position VanOverbeke fills in Greenville is made possible through grant funding through a partnership with Greenville Public Schools and the Montcalm Area Intermediate School District, according to Greenville High School Principal Jeff Wright.

He said having VanOverbeke has been an asset to the students at the high school.

“I think any time we provide more opportunities for our students, it’s beneficial. As they think about their future endeavors, (VanOverbeke) can help them understand who they are in life now and who they might become in the future,” he said.

VanOverbeke has organized other events since she started in October to help students in different ways, including a night dedicated to filling out financial aid forms and a panel which saw a handful of recent high school graduates come back to the school to answer questions from upperclassmen about what it’s like outside the halls of the high school.

To prepare for her role as a college adviser, VanOverbeke has gone through training on the different forms associated with college admissions and technical programs. She’s also undergone professional development training about different resources available for students.

“We’ve heard people in the political sphere talking about education reform and … why it’s important,” she said. “Every other month, I go back to East Lansing for MSU College Advising Corps professional development.”

She said the regular professional development she attends gives her the chance to network with other advisers to see what’s going on in their communities and to share ideas about different ways they can each be most successful in their own areas.

The college advising position is set up for renewal every year. To ensure advisers are younger than 25, the college advising corps limits advisers to two years in the position.

VanOverbeke said she was initially attracted to the position because she wanted to have a positive effect on students.

“I just wanted to be a resource where I could pull a student in and subside some of their fears … and work on this together so it’s not such a daunting task,” she said.