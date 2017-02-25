Carson City-Crystal wrestling team loses by one to New Lothrop in state quarterfinals

MOUNT PLEASANT — It wasn’t supposed to be this way. This was the year of the young Carson City-Crystal Eagles. Unfortunately, the New Lothrop Hornets had other plans.

Carson City-Crystal’s wrestling team came into the Michigan High School Athletics Association’s quarterfinals at Central Michigan University’s McGuirk Arena Friday as the No. 3 seed against No. 6 New Lothrop, but the Hornets were able to make a comeback to win 32-31 to advance to the semifinals against Leroy Pine River today.

This morning’s semifinals include Hudson vs. Bronson and New Lothrop vs. Leroy Pine River. The finals are set for 3:30 p.m. today.

In Carson City-Crystal’s quarterfinals with New Lothrop, ahead 31-24 with two matches to go, the Eagles sensed revenge of a 2015 regionals loss to the Hornets.

In the 130-pound match, the Eagles’ Kolton Blasher put up a great effort against the Hornets’ Connor Krupp but lost 7-2, which cut the Eagles’ lead to 31-27.

As each team may have expected coming into the quarterfinals, the last match would determine who moves on, with Carson City-Crystal’s Wyatt Oistad going up against Austin Wolford, the No. 2-ranked 135-pound wrestler in Division 4.

Just after the matchup began, Oistad avoided a pin, but Wolford went up 5-0 quickly.

In the second round, Wolford lifted Oistad off the mat and slammed him to the ground, getting a penalty against him and temporarily stunning Oistad, who needed a couple minutes to recuperate.

After a two-minute injury delay, Oistad was able to resume wrestling, however, Wolford worked his way up to a 20-5 advantage, eventually getting the win and the needed five team points to clinch the comeback for the Hornets and dash the Eagles’ hope of getting to the semifinals.

Shortly after the loss, Eagles coach Kacy Datema had to console his stunned team.

“We said let this sting, remember how this feels. It hurts. It should hurt. It’s supposed to hurt,” Datema said about what his coaches told the players. “That’s all part of the process. It makes you hungry. Remember in the summer when you’re working hard and grinding out.”

The Eagles were looking to avenge a Division 4 regional loss to the hands of the Hornets in 2015 and advance to the semifinals, with serious hopes of making it to the finals, according to 171-pound sophomore Daniel Smith.

“I thought we were making it all the way to the finals,” 171-pound sophomore wrestler Daniel Smith said. “I’m a little taken back by the outcome of it, but we’ll be back here next year.”

Smith, ranked seventh in the Division 4 171-pound category by michigangrapplers.com, pinned New Lothrop’s Allan Jamick in the first round to help even his team’s score with the Hornets at 11.

“I went out there, I knew I was going to pin him,” Smith said. “I knew I had to do it, and I did it. I had him on his back a couple times and then just finished it.”

As much as he was disappointed in not being able to get the win against the Hornets, Datema believes this will make his young team even hungrier next year.

“We’re young. We’re real young,” he said. “We have a whole team full of sophomores and a few juniors and a bunch of freshmen so we’re young, but we said we’ll be back.”

Datema said a few of his players really impressed him with how they competed against New Lothrop.

“(Brandon) Murray wrestled well and (Noah) Heckman did too. They minimized damage, so that was a win for us,” Datema said. “Bonus points are big here. They come at a premium. We know that and that’s the way it is.”

Murray lost 12-4 in the 160-pound match and Heckman lost 22-10 to New Lothrop’s Zachary Riley.

Some debate rose up in the 189-pound matchup between the Eagles’ Konnor Datema and the Hornets’ Eric Birchmeier, as Datema was disqualified for what the referees described as “stalling,” giving the Hornets the matchup win.

Despite falling short of their season-ending goals, the Eagles had a great season and a bright future, Smith said.

“We progressed greatly. We’re not the same team we started as and we’re just getting better all the time,” Smith said. “And I think the next two years are going to be crazy.

The Eagles got wins from Braxton Seida (140), Brandon Murray (160), Smith (171), Brian Yeakey (215), Nolan Datema (112), Jamison Ward (103) and Aiden Adkins (125).

Smith, Yeakey and Ward earned their wins by pin.

Though the team is finished for the season, the Eagles have many players continuing their season in the individual state finals at The Palace of Auburn Hills next weekend.

Carson City-Crystal state qualifiers include Smith, Ward, Yeakey, Seida, Nolan Datema, Daryn Shepler and Spencer Shook.