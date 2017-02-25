Funeral Notices for Feb. 25, 2017

Today

Richard “Buck” Conklin — 1 to 4 p.m. Fenwick United Methodist Church. (Marshall Funeral Home, Greenville)

Margaret Kathryn “Peggy” Davidson — 11 a.m., St. Charles Catholic Church, Greenville. (Christiansen Cremation & Funeral Care, Greenville)

Sunday

William Henry Marshall Jr. — 1 p.m., R&T Auction House, Orleans.

Monday

Philip W. Hopkins — 11 a.m., Shiloh Community Church, Orleans. (Simpson Family Funeral Home, Sheridan)

Tuesday

Florence V. Yutzey — 11 a.m., Stanton First Congregational Church. (Simpson Family Funeral Home, Sheridan)

March 25

Gary Wynn Wakenhut — 11 a.m., New Life United Methodist Church, Six Lakes.

June 17

Larry Lavery — 11 a.m., First Congregational Church, Stanton.

July 8

Agnes “Tootie” Schnick — 11 a.m., New Life United Methodist Church, Six Lakes. (Brigham Funeral Chapel, Lakeview)

Richard L. ‘Buck” Conklin, 60

GREENVILLE — Richard L. ‘Buck” Conklin, 60, a lifelong resident of Fenwick, died Thursday. Memorial services will be from 1 to 4 p.m. today at Fenwick United Methodist Church. Services will start at 1 p.m. Arrangements by Marshall Funeral Home, Greenville, www.marshallfuneralhomeinc.com.

Larry Lavery, 82

STANTON — Larry Lavery, 82, of Stanton, died Feb. 14. Celebration of life will be 11 a.m., June 17 at First Congregational Church, Stanton.

William Henry Marshall Jr., 73

ORLEANS — William Henry Marshall Jr., 73, of Orleans, died Feb. 16, 2017. Memorial services will be 1 p.m. Sunday at R&T Auction House, Orleans.

Agnes “Tootie” Schnick

LAKEVIEW — Agnes “Tootie” Schnick, died Dec. 6. A celebration of life will be 11 a.m. July 8 with visitation one hour prior, at New Life United Methodist Church in Six Lakes. Arrangements entrusted to Brigham Funeral Chapel, Lakeview, www.brighamfuneralchapel.com.

Rickie L-B Treynor, 54

BELDING — Rickie L-B Treynor, 54, of Greenville, died unexpectedly Thursday evening at home. Funeral services are pending with Johnson-Feuerstein Funeral Home, Belding.

Gary Wynn Wakenhut

GAYLORD — Gary Wynn Wakenhut of Vanderbilt, formerly of Lakeview, died Thursday. Memorial services will be 11 a.m. March 18 at Song of the Morning, Vanderbilt, and 11 a.m. March 25 at New Life United Methodist Church in Six Lakes, with a visitation at 9 until the service at 11 a.m. Arrangements entrusted to Gaylord Funeral Home, Gaylord, www.gaylordfuneralhome.com.

Florence V. Yutzey, 92

SHERIDAN — Florence V. Yutzey, 92, of Sheridan, died Thursday. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at Simpson Family Funeral Home in Sheridan. A memorial service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Stanton First Congregational Church. Simpson Family Funeral Home is helping to celebrate Florence’s life, www.simpsonfamilyfuneralhomes.com.