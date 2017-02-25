Greenville’s Keegan Cossou’s free throws seal 61-59 win over Lowell

GREENVILLE — Greenville boys basketball coach Mark Haist knew why his team beat Lowell Friday night despite being down by 12 points after three quarters.

“The kids didn’t give up,” Haist said.

Because of not giving up, the Yellow Jackets used a 22-8 fourth quarter beat the Red Arrows 61-59 on Hunt For A Cure night.

The win was sealed by Keegan Cossou hitting two free throws with 3.8 seconds left in the game.

“I try to keep it as normal as possible but I think any kid would be nervous in that situation,” Cossou said. “It was awesome and I don’t think I beat Lowell in anything in all my life. It feels great.”

Greenville (7-11 overall, 3-8 O-K White) overcame 37 points from Lowell forward Matt Beachler.

“Beachler’s a stud,” Haist said.

The Jackets led 16-12 after one quarter despite Cossou picking up two personal fouls in the first minute of the game and having to sit on the bench early.

Beachler went to work in the second quarter, getting 13 of his 21 first-half points in those eight minutes while Greenville had only two field goals in that span.

“Those shots he was making in that stretch, those weren’t easy shots that he was hitting,” Haist said.

Beachler added 12 more in the third quarter as the frame became a long-range bombing contest. Lowell (12-7 overall, 8-3 O-K White) hit six while Greenville hit four and trailed 51-39 after three quarters.

But then the fourth quarter came.

“We came down and made some huge shots,” Haist said. “(Curtis) Heppe made big shots. I could list everybody but it’s just a team effort.”

Heppe hit four of his five 3-pointers in the final period and finished with a team-high 15 points.

But the game was still in doubt with a minute left. A bad foul by the Arrows put Cossou on the line for two free throws, which he hit to win the game.

“It was awesome,” Cossou said of winning. “We just stuck with it the whole time and they (Lowell) had their runs, but we just matched their runs with everything we could.”

Brock Kohler added 13 and Keegan Goetz scored 10 in the win.

The Arrows didn’t have anyone score more than seven after Beachler’s 37.

The Jackets now travel to Zeeland East for a game against the Chix.

“I started to talk about that and I said you know, we’re just going to enjoy this for (Friday night),” Haist said. “I’m just proud of these guys and they have not quit.”