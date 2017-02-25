Lowell beats Greenville for Ottawa-Kent league title

GREENVILLE — Lowell and Greenville went into their final game of the regular season tied for the Ottawa-Kent White Conference lead, meaning the winner of Friday night’s game won the conference.

The Red Arrows used defense to win the game and conference, beating the Yellow Jackets 43-28 in Greenville.

“The best defense won (Friday night),” Greenville coach Eric Nichols said. “Pretty simple. The best defensive team won.”

After a 6-6 tie after one quarter, Greenville (14-6 overall, 8-4 O-K White) went cold in the second quarter. The Jackets didn’t get their first points of the second until Mallory Hinken scored a bucket with 2:42 left. Lowell (15-5 overall, 9-3 O-K White) went on a 6-0 run over that span and ended up leading 18-14 at the half.

“We tried to go to dribble penetration and they were just more physical than we were,” Nichols said of Lowell.

Greenville was outscored 14-8 in the third quarter and had only seven field goals in the game at that point.

“I have to give them credit,” Nichols said of the Red Arrows. “We weren’t strong with the ball and I thought on the defensive end we just gave up too much easy stuff.”

“It was hard to get things going,” Greenville senior guard Landon Kemp said, “especially when they were overplaying everything so hard on man (-to-man defense).”

The Red Arrows only made two field goals in the fourth quarter to three for the Jackets, but Lowell was 6-for-8 from the free-throw line compared to 0-for-1 for Greenville.

“Our big focus was defense and we tried everything we could and tried not to get them to the line,” Kemp said. “They just did some things and they got it inside to their bigs and their bigs hurt us with their easy layups inside.”

Lowell’s defense held both Landon and her younger sister, Adele, under double digits scoring for the first time this season. Landon led Greenville with nine and Adele added eight.

“We didn’t get to shoot a lot,” Landon said. “Adele and I were blanketed pretty well so we didn’t get to shoot any threes and we had to try to get to the basket. Lowell plays pretty good defense so it was pretty hard.”

Regan Coxon led the Red Arrows with 14 points.

Greenville will have to turn around and play in the first game of the Class A district tournament Monday. The Jackets go to Forest Hills Central to face the Rangers.

“Now it’s tournament time so everyone’s 0-0 and we’re going into this with a new mentality,” Landon said, noting Friday night is “behind us.”

“We have to rebound,” Nichols said. “We told the girls everybody’s 0-0 right now. Now it’s survive and advance and that’s going to be our philosophy Monday night. We beat Forest Hills Central twice and the girls are confident, we play well down there so we’ll get back at it.”

The Red Arrows will open the playoffs they are hosting by facing Rockford Monday on the other side of the district bracket.