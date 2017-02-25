New boiler proving to be a headache at county offices

STANTON — The installation of a new boiler has solved one problem for Montcalm County, and created another.

Last October, the Montcalm County Board of Commissioners approved purchasing a new steam boiler for $45,600 after the previous steam boiler broke down. The new boiler was paid for out of the county’s contingency fund.

The new boiler was installed in the basement of the county’s maintenance building, just below the Montcalm County Drain Commission Office, next to the Montcalm County Administrative Building.

Ever since the new boiler has been installed, Drain Commission employees have been working amidst gas and chemical fumes. The office was evacuated once by Consumers Energy due to gas fumes. That problem has since been fixed, but chemical issues continue to plague the facility.

Drain Commissioner Sandy Raines detailed the problem to county commissioners during a Feb. 13 committee meeting.

“It’s not something you can smell, it’s kind of a metallic taste in your mouth,” Raines said. “It’s not very pleasant, we get a lot of headaches, we’re concerned about our health. I feel that we should have a vent.”

Maintenance Director Scott Wright told commissioners an exhaust fan might help, but it would be a costly installation due to the facility’s thick walls.

“We need to either get this issue resolved, or we’ve got to look at someplace else to house our Drain Commission,” said Commissioner John Johansen of Montcalm Township, but Raines shook her head against this idea.

On Thursday, Raines told The Daily News that county officials have been working on some temporary measures which “help some, but they’re still looking for a permanent solution.”