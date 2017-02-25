‘Very good to excellent’ for Greenville city manager’s evaluation

GREENVILLE — In receiving his annual evaluation, Greenville City Manager George Bosanic earned high praise from members of the Greenville City Council.

During a closed-session meeting Tuesday, the council discussed Bosanic’s performance with him. According to a summary statement prepared by Mayor John Hoppough, Bosanic’s results were consistent and indicate that he continues to perform his duties and responsibilities “at a very good to excellent level.”

Hoppough read the full statement aloud when the meeting returned to open session.

“He has continued to manage our city in a responsible and fiscally sound manner,” he said. “Accomplishments involving economic development and job creation/retention continue to occur and more are always in the process of being achieved.”

Hoppough said Bosanic’s performance also received high marks due to positions such as the assistant city manager having not yet been filled.

“As policies are set forth by the city council and implemented by Bosanic and his team, it is likely that those positions will be reinstated which will enhance the overall performance of city staff,” he said. “Bosanic is truly a genuine asset for our community. He maintains a positive, realistic and professional outlook for Greenville while demonstrating a great sense of vision for our community.

“Bosanic is well recognized and respected by his peers within his profession,” he continued. “He is an ethical, honest and professional city manger. He consistently demonstrates a sound commitment for the greater good of the city of Greenville. We look forward to a continued, mutually beneficial relationship with this community leader.”

Bosanic said he was grateful for the positive evaluation from the council.

“I appreciate your words of wisdom,” he said as the meeting concluded.

Bosanic has been the city manager of Greenville for 24 years, having been hired in 1993.