Montcalm County EMS parking lot may get $81,000 improvement

STANTON — The parking lot of the Montcalm County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) building is falling apart, and the Road Commission for Montcalm County has offered to help fix it.

EMS Director David Feldpausch appeared before the county’s Economic Development & Physical Resources Committee and the county’s Finance & Personnel Committee on Feb. 13 to ask for their approval of a parking lot project at what’s also known as the BVM facility (named in honor of former county commissioners Bogart, VanHarn and McCrackin). The project calls for improving the drainage, removing the current parking lot asphalt and expanding the parking lot around the BVM (which would add about 20 more parking spaces) at a cost not to exceed $83,000. The money would come from the EMS fund, not the county’s general fund.

Committee members recommended the full board approve the proposed project when they next meet at 6 p.m. Monday.

“The asphalt around the BVM has been deteriorating for several years while we waited for the county to do a joint asphalt project,” Feldpausch said. “We have reached the point where our drive and parking are in such poor condition that the recommendation is to remove them, rather than just pave over it.

“We also have had drainage issues in and around the BVM for years, and that has only compounded the deterioration of the asphalt,” he added. “Furthermore, we have outgrown the parking spaces we have available for our staff and equipment.”

While researching contractors and options for the project, Feldpausch spoke with Mark Christensen, superintendent-manager of the Road Commission for Montcalm County, asking him to help create a request for proposal (RFP) for the project.

Christensen did Feldpausch one better and offered to have the Road Commission do the project for the cost of time and material, an estimated $81,076.

“It actually benefits both of us,” Feldpausch said. “It allows the Road Commission do the work for us at cost, and it allows Mark to employ his workers during the summertime, when they traditionally have less to do.”

“I think it’s important in the county to be partners with whatever we can do,” Christensen added. “Any potential savings in the county is a good thing.”

Commissioners will vote on the parking lot project at their next regular meeting, which is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday at the Montcalm County Administrative Building in Stanton. The meeting is open to the public.

Montcalm County Board of Commissioners meeting preview

On Monday, the Montcalm County Board of Commissioners will also consider the following committee recommendations:

• The Economic Development & Physical Resources Committee discussed how many dollars to commit to the Montcalm Economic Alliance to continue contracting with The Right Place for local economic development. Montcalm County is currently in the final year of a three-year contract with The Right Place. Montcalm County commissioners originally committed to giving $25,000 per year for each of those three years, but commissioners were uncertain if they could afford this amount this year due to ongoing county financial problems.

Commissioner Tom Porter of Coral recommend reducing this year’s amount from $25,000 to $15,000; however, the motion failed. Commissioner Jeremy Miller of Greenville made a motion to give the Montcalm Economic Alliance the full $25,000. That motion was approved and will go before the full board on Monday.

• The Finance & Personnel Committee recommended the full board reclassify Kay Vestergaard from her current position as appraiser to deputy director of equalization effective March 1, per a recommendation from Matt Woodford, who works as equalization director for both Kent County and Montcalm County.

Commissioner Patrick Q. Carr of Lakeview said he thought Montcalm County Register of Deeds Lori Wilson was going to take over the role of deputy director of equalization, asking, “Have we changed gears a little bit here?”

“I’d say we probably refined them,” Woolford answered. “I’ve been working very closely with Lori over a variety of projects and that’s been an ongoing conversation, what’s the best way to set things up structurally. I think this plan accomplishes much of the same while preserving our collaboration. I would say we’ve sort or refined that collaboration with the Register of Deeds while maintaining the distinction between the two departments.”

• The Finance & Personnel Committee recommended the full board approve new expenditure procedures, which contain new processes for county department spending, equipment and vehicle purchases, asset capitalization, request for proposal (RFP) services, warrant procedures, expenditure account coding, one-time revenue spending and deficit spending in line items.

• The Finance & Personnel Committee approved allowing Montcalm County Sheriff Mike Williams to accept a medical marijuana oversight grant worth $24,313 from the Michigan Department of Licensing & Regulatory Affairs. The full board does not need to approve this request. Williams said the grant will allow him to bring a laid-off sheriff’s officer back on the force and will also allow him to place a sheriff’s officer back on the Central Michigan Enforcement Team (CMET).