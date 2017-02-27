Funeral Notices for Feb. 27, 2017

Today

Philip W. Hopkins — 11 a.m., Shiloh Community Church, Orleans. (Simpson Family Funeral Home, Sheridan)

Tuesday

Florence V. Yutzey — 11 a.m., Stanton First Congregational Church. (Simpson Family Funeral Home, Sheridan)

Wednesday

Ronda Norris — 11 a.m., Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Greenville. (Barden Funeral Home, Stanton)

Thursday

Rickie L-B Treynor — 5 to 7 p.m., Johnson-Feuerstein Funeral Home, Belding.

Saturday

Benjamin Glenn Rinkeviczie — 2 p.m, Pederson Funeral Home. (127 N. Monroe St., Rockford, Mich.)

Randy Lyle Miller — 11 a.m., Faith Baptist Church, Greenville.

Ronda Norris, 56

STANTON — Ronda Norris, 56, of Stanton, died Thursday. Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Greenville. There will be a private family graveside service in Evergreen Cemetery in Aurelius Township. Arrangements entrusted to Barden Funeral Home, Stanton, www.bardenfuneralhome.com.

Randy Lyle Miller, 60

GREENVILLE — Randy Lyle Miller, 60, died Friday. Visitation is from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday at Faith Baptist Church, Greenville. The memorial service will be 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.

Benjamin Glenn Rinkeviczie, 71

ROCKFORD — Benjamin Glenn Rinkeviczie, 71, of Greenville, died Thursday. The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Pederson Funeral Home, Rockford. There will be a time of visitation with the family one hour prior to the funeral.