IN BRIEF: Montcalm County borrows money to pay delinquent taxes

By Elisabeth Waldon • Last Updated 9:54 pm on Monday, February 27, 2017

STANTON — The Montcalm County Board of Commissioners unanimously voted Monday night to approve a borrowing resolution for 2016-2017 delinquent taxes.

The resolution was similar to action taken by commissioners last October to borrow no more than $2.6 million for the 2014-2015 delinquent tax revolving fund.

“This is what should have been done for accountability for years, but was not,” Controller-Administrator Robert Clingenpeel noted.

According to Chairman Patrick Q. Carr, the aggregate amount will not exceed $3.5 million.

Commissioners also approved giving $25,000 for the third year in a row to the Montcalm Economic Alliance to help fund economic development work done by The Right Place.

Commissioners also approved a parking lot project to be done by the Road Commission for Montcalm County at the Montcalm County Emergency Medical Services facility at a cost not to exceed $83,000.

Commissioners also approved reclassifying Kay Vestergaard from appraiser to deputy director of equalization; promoting accountant Brenda Taeter to chief financial officer; and hiring a full-time, non union financial clerk to be shared between the controller-administrator’s office and the treasurer’s office.

