Portage system will be under Franklin Street bridge

GREENVILLE — Kayakers and canoeist looking to enjoy trips down the Flat River this summer will now have an easier time of doing so.

A change in elevation of the river at the Franklin Street bridge may make for a popular fishing hole, but the former dam site and artificial waterfalls make it impossible to traverse the river without portaging to dry land.

During Tuesday evening’s Greenville City Council meeting, the council unanimously approved allowing construction of a new portage walkway under the Franklin Street bridge for canoeists and kayakers.

The council hired GM Contracting of Newaygo at a cost of $5,7550 to perform the work this spring, which will include a new concrete walkway under the bridge, complete with a smell set of steps, making portaging easier.

The construction will also see the installation of a safety rope, preventing kayakers and canoeist from traveling over the waterfalls, and a railing that will be installed along the current concrete barrier between the river and riverbank. The current riprap, made up of loose gravel and rocks, will be rearranged and filled with new material.

Currently, those who choose to traverse that section of the river must typically carry their kayak or canoe over Franklin Street when they approach the bridge. That process became a safety risk, which will be addressed via the new portage system.

The bid with GM Contracting was selected over competing bids from TJM Services of Allegan at $8,085 and Mark 1 Restoration Services of Detroit at $11,200.

The city received a $15,000 grant from the Greenville Area Community Foundation last year specifically for this project.

“This is such a neat project, It really shows the cooperation between the city and the Greenville Area Community Foundation to make this a reality,” Councilman Larry Moss said. “Anyone canoeing or kayaking along the river will be able to get out and get past the dam and put it back in the water and continue on their way. It’s a neat project and I’m exciting to see it come to fruition.”

According to Bosanic, as soon as the weather breaks with consistent warmer temperatures this spring, construction will begin and will be completed before summer starts.

Councilman Mark Lehman said he believes the new portage system will bring more people into town to explore the river system.

“Previous till now when you’d be coming down the river it was pretty steep, the rocks were slippery, and you’d have to walk over Franklin Street,” he said. “It was really a challenge and I think many would simply wrap up their trip at that point. This will be a lot better.”