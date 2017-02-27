Septic tanks, E. coli impact Flat River watershed

SIDNEY — Swimming,boating and fishing might not be a typical conversation in late February, but it was exactly what local health officials were talking about Thursday during a seminar hosted by the Montcalm Planning Commission.

Bob Gouin, environmental health director, and Marcus Cheatham, health officer, both from the Mid-Michigan District Health Department (MMDHD) talked about the risk of E. coli, a bacteria commonly found in human waste, poses to swimming, boating and fishing activities in Montcalm County.

The MMDHD serves Montcalm, Clinton and Gratiot counties and the watersheds in each county, including the Flat River watershed in Montcalm County. According to Cheatham, residents have been asking the health department to get involved in septic systems and the negative consequences unmaintained ones have on the watershed.

There are approximately 19,490 septic systems within Montcalm County, and when those septic systems fail, the waste they should contain spreads to the ground water and washes into surrounding lakes, rivers and streams.

“E. coli is an indicator species telling you there is human waste in the water and there’s a problem with sanitation,” Cheatham said. “The deal with the septic systems is we put them in the ground 30-40 years ago and don’t look at them after that. As these things start to wear out, we’re looking at an infrastructure problem.”

In the Flat River watershed — which spans parts of Kent, Montcalm, Ionia and Mecosta counties — several sites were listed as unsafe for swimming and some were even unsafe for fishing and boating.

Cheatham displayed a map of sites tested for E. coli throughout the Flat River watershed. Some of the sites had reported unsafe partial body contact E. coli levels over 1,500 E. coli colonies per 100 milliliters of water around Lincoln Lake. The threshold for that designation is 1,000 E. coli colonies per 100 milliliters water.

It wasn’t all bad news, though, as many areas are still healthy within the watershed’s boundaries. According to Cheatham, the Flat River, Cooper’s Creek, Wabasis Creek and Dickerson Lake are clean, natural resources designated as land preservation sites.

“The Flat River is in pretty fair condition, it’s one of 16 in Michigan to have that designation,” Cheatham said. “In the Flat River watershed, the Greenville area is the healthiest. It has the most diverse fish, cleanest water. The Six Lakes subwatershed is moderately healthy.”

With the problem and risk explained, Cheatham and Gouin presented Montcalm County officials and residents with potential answers to keep the Flat River Watershed healthy.

“Michigan is the last state in the U.S. that does not have a statewide sewage code,” Gouin said. “In the last 10 years, we’ve seen a lot of versions, comprehensive versions, time-of-sale versions … but all of these versions have failed because of lack of stakeholder support and lack of local support.”

With a lack of support from the state, Gouin said it is up to the counties to protect their watersheds and find solutions to keep lakes and rivers from becoming contaminated with E. coli.

In October, the Kent Conservation District and Flat River Watershed Council submitted the Flat River Watershed Management Plan, which outlines ways to to restore water quality in the Lincoln Lake area and other impaired waters, maintain designated uses, establish a strategy the Flat River Watershed, manage the watershed and implement education and action plans for the watershed’s residents. (The full plan can be read online at flatriverwatershed.org.)

Goiun outlined four potential solutions for eliminating the E. coli levels in the Flat River Watershed: Find and fix, minimum ordinance, time of sale and time of sold.

• Find and fix: This solution looks at MMDHD’s files of septic tanks along with township records to find which septic tanks need to be flushed or replaced. Gratiot County implemented this solution on the Upper Pine Watershed.

• Minimum ordinance: This solution would involve the health department and would allow officials to check houses when or after they’re sold. Because the MMDHD covers three counties, Gratiot and Clinton counties would need to be on board with implementing a minimum ordinance.

• Time of sale: This solution would require the MMDHD to certify home inspectors to inspect septic systems. Before a house sale could close, the septic system would need to pass an inspection and be compliant with a county code.

“The transactions are reviewed prior to sale,” Gouin said. “In these counties (that have implemented this solution), you can’t sell the home without getting an approval. I don’t personally feel like I need the government’s authority to sell my property, but they are effective.”

• Time of sold: Gouin explained this solution as a less invasive version of a time of sale ordinance. This solution allows the transaction to pass but requires someone — either the old or new homeowner — to fix a failing septic system.

“This just gives us the ability to find out what the status is,” Cheatham said. “We can use our traditional enforcement. It gives us the trigger to get it done.”

All proposed solutions have come from a shift in attitude to want to stop and reverse contamination in local lakes and rivers, according to Gouin. It is a change he is glad to see happening.

“All of these issues are part of the overall health,” Cheatham said. “We focused on septic tonight, but we need to think as Friends of the Flat River at the bigger picture. The same thing is happening all across the lower peninsula of Michigan.”

Residents wondering if their septic systems need to be replaced can contact the MMDHD at (989) 831-5237.