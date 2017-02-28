After 25 years, Huckleberry’s sells, closes its doors

GREENVILLE — Twenty-five years ago, Mike Huckleberry can recall the day he purchased the Happy Go Lucky Bar, sipping his very first beer that evening as a new downtown business owner, served by bartender Tom Morrow.

On Sunday, after a quarter-century of ownership in which Mike expanded the small dive-bar into a full dine-in restaurant, creating one of the staples of downtown evening entertainment in the community with “Huckleberry’s,” Morrow again served Mike a beer from his own establishment — but for the final time.

As he and his wife, Linda, closed up shop, they posted a note on both entrances of the building announcing that Huckleberry’s was officially closed as of Monday.

“After 25 years, it’s time to go,” Mike, 68, said. “You get to a point where you are tired in this business, when you’re just working too much. This place needs new blood and we took it as far as we could for the age we are at.”

According to Mike, both he and Linda, 65, had been looking at the option of retirement for the past three years. After a previous opportunity to sell the business came up short in December, another interested entrepreneur came along in January — from directly across the street.

Davide and Dan Uccello, the brothers who opened Flo’s Pizzeria Ristorante & Sports Bar in May of last year, approached the Huckleberrys with an interest in purchasing the building at 112 S. Lafayette St.

Mike said a purchase agreement has been reached, and on Monday, the husband and wife began clearing out their restaurant.

“We’ve been looking for the right opportunity, and when the Uccellos came around, we knew it was right,” Mike said. “We couldn’t be happier to sell it to somebody that has Greenville’s best interests in mind.”

The purchase of Huckleberry’s makes this the seventh downtown building purchase in three years for the Uccello brothers.

Along with Huckleberry’s and the three vacant buildings purchased in the redevelopment of Flo’s, Davide and Dan also purchased the Huch’s Jewelry building, the former Hansen’s Music House building, and Davide alone purchased the now-closed Springrove variety store, which is opening soon as the Home2Home consignment store.

“We do see potential in Greenville,” Davide said. “Downtown, for me, is something that I feel is undervalued in the city of Greenville, and will come back around. Downtown communities make a city. They give it opportunity. They give it a culture, a sense of community. From what I’ve seen already, Greenville has a great community bond.”

According to Davide, the future plans he and his brother have in store for Huckleberry’s is still relatively unknown and in development, but a main focus of the new business will be placed on entertainment.

“We don’t want to operate another restaurant,” he said. “But we do want a place where adults can go out at night that isn’t necessarily just a bar, a place that can offer comedy club nights or maybe be a concert venue. We do feel that Greenville and Montcalm County needs more entertainment of some sort.”

Davide said he is hoping for a potential opening of the new business on New Year’s Eve, with a “party celebration.”

“Whether we will meet that objective really depends on how well our other businesses are doing,” he said.

In wanting to keep a close relationship with the Huckleberrys, Davide said all 20 of the employees at the former restaurant can apply for positions at Flo’s and their applications will immediately go to the top of the list.

With positions open for servers, cooks and bartenders, Flo’s will be holding open interviews on March 8 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mike said he believes the Uccellos’ purchase of his restaurant will only help Greenville’s downtown continue to grow.

“We’ve just really enjoyed working with Davide and Dan. I felt all along that they’ve been working in a way where they want everybody to win,” he said. “We think them buying these businesses in town is a good thing. There’s going to be a lot of people with jobs because of their efforts in this community. They have a real opportunity to bring Greenville back, and I think the way that they go about business, they will.”

In leaving behind a business he ran for 25 years, Mike’s departure with his business is bittersweet.

It was during lunch one day that Linda walked into his bar, and as he served her, he finally gained the nerve to ask her on a date.

Today, they now celebrate 19 years of marriage.

From former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm and former U.S. Sen. Carl Levin, Mike, who served a term as the 70th District House representative, has served his favored olive burger to many a guest, both near and far.

Mike said he will miss the daily conversations he had with the many customers who, over time, became close friends.

“When I bought this, it was a factory bar. I thought the future was in food and beverage, so I bought the adjacent north side five years later and expanded,” he said. “I remodeled, put in a complete kitchen, and, over the years, we’ve served literally thousands and thousands of people.

“The people who come in, they start out as customers and become friends,” he continued. “I thought of us at the potbelly of Greenville. I’ve watched people come in as babies that are now old enough to come in with their own families.”

Going forward, Mike said he will continue with his side business of credit card processing, which he co-runs with his son, Raymond.

Linda said she will likely stay close by to assist the Uccellos on the catering end of the business they are now receiving, assisting with booking events.

“We want to help them succeed too and give people the assurance that it’s going to be done properly,” Linda said. “We want a smooth transition.”

Aside from those ventures, Linda said she is most looking forward to her and Mike being able to retire.

“My goal is retirement. It’s just time,” she said. “I’m happy-dancing a little bit because we are both in our 60s. This gives us an opportunity to enjoy our later years now.”

Though it is a bittersweet decision for Mike, he agreed that focusing on retirement is the right option.

“Greenville, this is our home, we’re not leaving,” he said. “We plan on staying active in the community.”