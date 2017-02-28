Belding High School teacher, athletic trainer recognized

BELDING — The auditorium at Belding High School was full of surprises Friday afternoon.

State Rep. Thomas Albert of the 86th District visited the school to bestow a state congressional special tribute to longtime teacher Dan Scholtens, much to Scholtens’ astonishment.

The fun didn’t stop there.

Longtime Athletic Trainer Heidi Wilker was called to the stage with the announcement she was chosen as a finalist for the Most Valuable Athletic Trainer Award from Training and Conditioning Magazine. She is among four other finalists across the nation.

Both Scholtens and Wilker were unaware they were being recognized and Wilker was unaware she had been nominated for the athletic trainer award. Students were also in the dark and rumors swirled throughout the school, including the possibility that Justin Beiber would be visiting the school or that Principal Michael Ostrander would announce the new mascot by entering the auditorium dressed as either a knight, a bear or a tiger.

HONORING DAN SCHOLTENS

Albert, who graduated from Belding High School in 2003 before moving on to the University of Michigan and then serving in the U.S. Marine Corps, talked to students about the importance of the role teachers serve to students and the community as a whole.

“Teaching is an amazing profession. You get an opportunity to inspire kids to learn and push them. …They’re our next leaders and you get to give them the tools they’ll need to be successful in life,” he told the audience. “That’s kind of the foundation of why I’m here.”

Albert recalled his first day at Belding High School when he mistakenly went to the wrong classroom. The teacher he encountered helped him read his schedule and pointed him in the right direction for his next class. The teacher even called the teacher for the next class to tell him where Albert was.

“He didn’t want me to be embarrassed. He said (to the other teacher), ‘He’s with me. He’s coming up now.’ I’ll never forget it and it was almost 20 years ago,” Albert said. “I had this teacher later in the day and he just had this enthusiasm. He was fun to be around and he was funny. I just wanted to be in the room with him because he was inspiring.”

Albert said “that is the essence of an excellent teacher.”

That teacher was Dan Scholtens.

Albert presented Scholtens with a tribute certificate signed by himself, a state senator, the lieutenant governor and the governor.

“This is to recognize that something special is going on here,” he said.

When Albert called Scholtens to the stage, the audience exploded with cheers, whistles and shouts of congratulations.

“Those that decide to be educators are part of a profession that greatly impacts our future generations and they should be recognized with honor,” Albert read from the certificate. “Among this elite group of public servants, Dan Scholtens has exhibited these qualities every educator should aspire to replicate.”

Scholtens said he was humbled and overwhelmed by the tribute.

“I’ve never considered myself the most teacher-y teacher. … I absolutely love it and I’ve always loved it,” he said. “I put a lot into it and I care a lot about the kids.”

He said he feels blessed to be in his position.

“I get to hang around with kids all day long. It’s just an awesome job,” he said.

Dan’s daughter, Cari, is also a teacher. She teaches at Greenville High School and part of the reason she went into teaching, she said, was her father’s inspirational example.

“He works very hard and to see that all pay off in a way like this is very special. It’s very important,” she said.

The tribute is the first of several Albert hopes to give out to teachers across the state who deserve to be recognized for their hard work, according to Ostrander. Ostrander said he knows it was special to Albert to be able to give the first tribute to a teacher at his old high school.

HONORING HEIDI WILKER

Ostrander told the audience about a team effort from school administrators, staff members and even community members to nominate Wilker for “an honor that we thought we had somebody who was very deserving of receiving.” That honor is the Most Valuable Athletic Trainer Award from Training and Conditioning magazine.

“Working together, we followed the proper steps so that we could nominate and potentially have this person recognized knowing that in a national award, it’s very difficult to have somebody recognized from little old Belding,” he said.

Ostrander joked, “We kind of had to sneak her in here,” before announcing that person was Wilker.

Again, the audience erupted in applause.

“You guys just know her as Heidi. That’s all she’ll let you call her,” he laughed, after the cheers died down. “Heidi has been honored as a finalist, one of the top five in the nation, for athletic trainer of the year… She has no idea. She’s finding out right now.”

Wilker was incredibly surprised about the honor. She told The Daily News she is just doing her job and she isn’t in it for the recognition.

Ostrander disagreed, noting that Wilker consistently goes above and beyond the requirements of her job.

“She is in attendance at all home athletic events for the high school and the middle school as many of the away events…many, many of the away events,” he told the audience. “While at these events she ensures all student-athletes are prepared for the competition. This not only includes taping and stretching Belding student-athletes but also includes both benches are adequately supplied with the necessary hydration and medical needs.”

Wilker said she has always done her job behind the scenes and has taken pride in serving the student athletes in Belding for the past 19 years.

“It’s nice to think everybody thought enough to nominate me,” she said. “It’s very cool.”

Ostrander said Wilker is humble and he has no problem giving her praise.

“To people in this town she’s like a Madonna … she has one name, it’s just Heidi. She treats people in the community who graduated years ago. Instead of them going to physical therapy, they go to see Heidi,” he said. “Teachers in our building, if there’s anything wrong with them, they go to see Heidi. The kids have a really special relationship with her.”

The Most Valuable Athletic Trainer Award will be released in the June/July issue of Training and Conditioning magazine.

BE NEXT LEVEL

Ostrander said it’s clear the community of Belding Area Schools is rising to the challenge to “BNextLevel,” a hashtag that’s been associated with the district on social media platforms. With the recognition of two different staff members at the high school level, Ostrander said it’s obvious there’s something special happening in Belding.

“Everything we do here, we want it to be at the next level,” he said. “I think when our kids see we have teachers being honored, athletic trainers being honored, the opportunities we have and the things we continue to push for with our kids … I think they feel that. This is an awesome place to be and it’s not lip service. We tell them all the time, ‘You are lucky to be here.’ Honors like this are just validation.”

Ostrander was proud to have Albert back in the halls of the high school Friday and he was proud to hear the message Albert delivered to students about respecting and appreciating educators.

“He made it known teaching is an honorable profession and our kids need to listen to these people and need to work with these people because they’re going to do whatever they can to help them,” he said.