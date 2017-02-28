Central Montcalm beats Belding 47-37 to advance in districts

ALMA — One quarter and one missing player ended Belding’s girls basketball season Monday night.

Belding had its season end by Central Montcalm in the Class B girls basketball district opener Monday night, losing 47-37 in Alma.

The bad quarter was the second, when Belding (9-12 overall) made only one field goal and scored six points.

The missing player was Hallee Breimayer, who got into foul trouble with 3:25 left in the first quarter.

“We played all out all game,” Belding coach Connor Hoke said. “Obviously, having Hallee out the first half didn’t help. But we weathered the storm. It was a five-point game at half, the girls stepped up, some shots didn’t go our way and that’s the game of basketball.”

But when Breimayer got her third foul, Belding was up 12-8. The team finished the first quarter leading 12-10.

But Belding made only one field goal in the second quarter.

“I trust the girls that are out there,” Hoke said. “We know (Breimayer) isn’t going to be in there at some point. The girls had to step up. Hallee’s just the one that obviously is the leader. Everyone else can do the same thing.”

The difference was defense, Central Montcalm coach Rob Putnam said.

“I really think our defense was what got it for us,” Putnam said. “When Hallee got into a little foul trouble in the first half, she’s a big-time scorer and that helped, but I thought our defense helped.”

With Belding trailing 23-18 at the break, Breimayer came back in for the second half and made all but one field goal for Belding in the third quarter.

But the Green Hornets (16-5 overall) got three triples and added two more points to the lead.

Belding made only two field goals in the fourth quarter, however.

“Defensive and rebounding were major keys,” Putnam said. “We start slow. I don’t know why, but it takes us a little bit to get going. It’s been like that all season. It’s kind of like they (Belding) were up and I thought if we could get this tied by the end of the first quarter we’ll be doing good. The first couple of minutes of the game we just don’t get rolling. Then we got rolling and got in the flow of things. I thought all of the girls stepped up.”

The leading scorers for the Hornets were Hannah Putnam and Libby Ledford, who each canned 13 points.

Despite sitting out most of the first half, Breimayer still led Belding with 12. Emily Byrne added 10 but no other Belding player had more than five.

“My first season I can’t be happier coaching the girls,” Hoke said. “They came to work every day. I wish it wasn’t 20 games. I wish it was more games.”

Central moves on Wednesday to face Shepherd (7-13 overall) in the first game of the district semifinals.

“I’d like to be able to come over here and shoot a little more in this gym,” Rob Putnam said. “But we’re just going to continue to do the same stuff we’ve been doing all year, continue to work on our defense and rebounding. We didn’t shoot very well but we won because of rebounding and defense. We’ll continue to attack that avenue on Wednesday and hopefully we can be playing Friday.”