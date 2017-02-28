IN BRIEF: Stanton City Commission endorses Taste of Montcalm

STANTON — It may only be February, but Stanton City Commissioners discussed the June Taste of Montcalm festival at Tuesday night’s meeting.

Stanton City Manager Elizabeth Pynaert asked city commissioners to endorse the festival, which had it’s inaugural event last year.

The endorsement passed unanimously, which led city commissioners to discuss funding the festival.

Since Stanton’s Downtown Development Authority (DDA), which organizes the festival, does not yet receive tax increment funding (tif), they will request money from the city commission again this year.

Last year, they paid back approximately $3,000 to the city, but according to Pynaert, the DDA will be requesting that money is paid back. Their reasoning is Stanton Old Fashioned Days does not pay back the city for funds used for their festival and both festivals better the community.

Pynaert said she would bring the exact amount the DDA is requesting to commissioners at the March 14 meeting. City commissioners will be able to decide then if they will donate the money without repayment.