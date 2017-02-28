Sheridan accepting trash collection bids

SHERIDAN — Village residents could see a change in trash service later this spring.

“We currently have a contract with Granger that is up in May,” Village Clerk Kathy Sanders said. “So Council decided to go out for bid rather than just renew.”

Granger, a trash and recycling collection company based out of Lansing, bought Sidney Sanitation in 2016, according to the Better Business Bureau. Granger is the exclusive trash collection company for Sheridan residents.

At the village of Sheridan’s Feb. 14 meeting, the Village Council decided to open up to review its trash collection contract and start accepting sealed bids.

Sheridan is accepting bids for mixed refuse collection and disposal, residential dumpster services and multi-family services.

Mixed refuse collection and disposal will encompass most of the trash collection services in the village. According to the village’s requirements weekly collection will be one day, either Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday between 6 a.m. and 3 p.m.

“We have pickup just one just one day,” Sheridan Treasurer Marilyn Klemm said. “This way it is just one day where the trash cans are out and being collected. It’s a lot nicer, and it avoids having trash picked up every day.”

Contractors will be responsible for providing one 96-gallon trash collection cart per each participating resident. Residents are able to opt to receive bag service instead of the collection cart, but they must elect to do so during the first two weeks of January.

For residential dumpster services, contractors should submit a price schedule for a range of dumpster sizes for residents who are remodeling or need to dispose of materials other than normal refuse.

Residents will still be able to contract outside services and the prices submitted in the sealed bids should not reflect exclusive rights.

Contractors should account for multi-family services is the third aspect of trash collection as well. Contractors will work with the village to enable multi-family, such as apartments, to participate in trash collection services.

“We try to get the best rate for the residents,” Klemm said. “Once we establish who is going to be the trash hauler since we don’t have anything to do with billing.”

Contractors can mail or submit in person sealed bids to the Village of Sheridan (115 E. Evergreen St., PO Box 179, Sheridan, MI 48884). The deadline for submissions is 3 p.m. March 8.

The Village Council will review the bids at their March 14 meeting, which begins at 7:30 p.m., and Sanders expects the council to make a decision during that meeting or the April 11 meeting at Village Hall (115 E. Evergreen St.).