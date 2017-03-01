Career showcase begins Monday

GREENVILLE — Seventeen years ago, two local members of the tool and die industry had the idea to open local businesses up for students at the middle school, high school and college levels.

The event’s purpose was to give students exposure to different local careers throughout Montcalm County.

Today, that event is referred to as the Career Showcase and has been replicated in multiple areas across Michigan.

According to one of the event’s coordinators, Richard Moll, there have also been requests for more information about the event from a department of the U.S. government, an aerospace company, a school in South Africa and numerous other school districts in Michigan.

“The Career Showcase affords students and their parents the opportunity to tour a business facility and talk with the people who are performing the duties there,” Moll said.

Students get the chance to see what a typical day looks like in various industries in Montcalm County. They are also given the opportunity to talk with employees in those industries to learn about the qualifications and certifications necessary to enter into those fields.

Another event coordinator, Penny Dora, said the Career Showcase “allows students to ask questions about earning potential, job outlook, roles and responsibilities and advancement opportunities.”

All of the events associated with the showcase are held after school to allow students more opportunity to participate. The deadline for registration is March 1.

Not only are students encouraged to attend, but so are their parents. Staff members in the Montcalm Area Intermediate School District (MAISD) are also invited to attend.

The showcase will take place over the course of March 6 to March 9. The first blocks of time for visitors to the various businesses participating in the showcase are from 3:30 to 5 p.m. The second block of time is from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

During those blocks of time, participants are invited to visit area businesses in various industries. For example, those interested in tooling and machining are invited to visit K & W Tool, Inc. in Greenville on March 9 from 3:30 to 5 p.m.

Transportation to area businesses will not be provided.

Laura Kohn of K & W Tool, Inc. said the company became involved with the showcase “because of our commitment to the skilled trades in our community.”

“It gives (students and their families) an insight as to what companies are producing,” she said. “Many of the attendees express surprised after attending at the level of manufacturing that is created in our area. They are able to better understand how the products made and created in the small community of Montcalm County reach the entire world.”

Moll said he believes the showcase is as much a learning experience for parents as it is students and emphasized the fact that parents are encouraged to attend along with their children.

“During the event, the parents can discover information about the post-high school education required for each career, the best schools for each specific career and potential earning scales,” he said.

MCC is one sponsor to the event and will be on hand to share how students can prepare themselves for post-secondary education and how to “reduce the advanced education expenses.”

Other sponsors for the Career Showcase are Aggressive Tooling, Greenville Tool & Die, Greenville Public Schools and the MAISD.