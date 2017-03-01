Funeral Notices for March 1, 2017
Posted in: Funeral Notices by Stacie Smith
Today
Ronda Norris — 11 a.m., Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Greenville. (Barden Funeral Home, Stanton)
Thursday
Rickie L-B Treynor — 5 to 7 p.m., Johnson-Feuerstein Funeral Home, Belding.
Saturday
Benjamin Glenn Rinkeviczie — 2 p.m, Pederson Funeral Home, Rockford
Randy Lyle Miller — 11 a.m., Faith Baptist Church, Greenville.
