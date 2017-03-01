Lower discusses failed effort to cut income tax

SIDNEY TOWNSHIP — In just his second month in office as a state representative, Jim Lower experienced a legislative session last week typically reserved for long, lame-duck negotiating evenings in December.

Rep. Lower, R-Cedar Lake, spent the majority of Feb. 22, along with his fellow members of the Legislature, tweaking, negotiating and eventually voting on House Bill 4001.

What started as a 1:30 p.m. session did not conclude until more than 12 hours later in the early hours of Thursday morning.

“That certainly happens a lot in the lame-duck period, but I certainly didn’t expect it in February,” Lower said to constituents at Monday’s Legislative Update meeting at Montcalm Community College. “But I was happy to be there on your behalf.”

House Bill 4001 was originally designed to incrementally eliminate the state’s income tax from 4.25 percent over a period of 40 years, but on the previous Tuesday, it turned into a proposal to gradually cut it to 3.9 percent over a period of four years.

During Wednesday’s legislative session the bill changed yet again, re-written to cut the tax rate to 4.15 percent in 2018 and 4.05 percent in 2019.

At that point, the rollbacks would have been re-evaluated. If the state’s Budget Stabilization Fund, referred to by Lower as the “rainy day fund,” were more than $1 billion by 2020, the rate would drop again to 3.95 percent.

If that trend had continued, it would have dropped again to 3.9 percent in 2021.

But after all the hours of negotiating and editing the proposal, the Republican-sponsored bill was voted down 52-55.

As a member of the House Tax Policy Committee, of which the bill was drafted out of, Lower said he was disappointed it did not pass the House.

“I supported it, but we came up about three votes shy in the House. Where it goes from there, I don’t know, we’ll be discussing that when I get back into session,” he said. “I believe it’s more appropriate to do a tax cut before you do the budget. Our intention was to get that out of the way on the front end, but obviously, it didn’t work out that way.”

Opponents of the bill were critical of the cut in funds that would have occurred, as the House Fiscal analysis of the bill estimated that loss of revenue from 4.25 percent to 3.9 percent would be $1.1 billion annually.

That projection led to fears from some such as Gov. Rick Snyder that several government programs would require cuts in funding.

Snyder said in a statement released the night before Wednesday’s session that without a revenue replacement plan in place, it would not win his approval.

“I appreciate that House leadership took seriously my concerns about the long-term impact of the proposal, but I still have a billion dollars worth of concerns because there has been no plan presented as to how this will affect residents and their communities statewide,” Snyder said.

But Lower said he had hoped the provision added to re-evaluate the state’s rainy day fund after two years would have been enough of a safeguard to win over the necessary votes.

Currently there is $734 million in that fund, however, Lower said he believes current economic trends show that the state would likely reach the $1 billion mark by 2020.

“The thought process there was that it would create a good safeguard to make sure we had enough money to fund various things that the state funds,” he said. “Now the economy is doing better, we’re running budget surpluses and we’re balancing the budget six years in a row, on time and ahead of schedule. Now’s the time to give back to everyday, regular working taxpayers.”

In defending the bill, Lower pointed to a promise made during former Gov. Jennifer Granholm’s administration in 2007 when the income tax was increased from 3.9 percent to 4.25 percent.

“In 2007 the state had a huge budget problem and the economy was really going downhill then,” Lower said. “The income tax was raised from the 3.9 to the 4.35 percent with the promise that it would roll back down to the 3.9 percent after five years, which of course never happened, as we are still at 4.25 percent.”

In 2011, Snyder, who began his tenure as governor in 2009, led an overhaul of the state’s tax system that fixed the state’s personal income tax at 4.25 percent.

But Lower said he wants to follow through on that original promise, stating that it is owed to the taxpayers of Michigan.

“There’s a lot of entities, whether its schools, local governments or colleges — everyone is looking for more revenue — but what we’re saying is, the people that have been waiting for a really long time, those that we promised we would give money back to that should be first in line, are the taxpayers of Michigan,” he said. “That’s why we took this position, we made this promise that it would be rolled back, and it never happened.”

Though the bill would have resulted in tax relief for all Michigan residents, opponents of the bill argued that it heavily favored wealthier earners.

According to Gilda Jacobs, executive director of the Michigan League for Public Policy, the tax relief for the lowest earners at less than $22,000 a year would be only $16 per year, while the wealthiest earners at more than $484,000 would get a tax benefit of $3,700 a year. The average Michigan worker with an annual wage of $50,000 would see a tax savings of $150 a year.

Jacobs said those statistics were provided by the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy.

But Lower said without reducing the income tax from 4.25 percent, working people continue to be left behind.

“Is $200 meaningful to a family? $120? $80 dollars?” he asked openly. “What we are saying is, this is people’s money, and they can spend it how they choose. I’m not going to get into a debate on whether it’s enough money to justify (the bill).”