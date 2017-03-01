Senior Avery Earles nails eight 3’s to lead Eagles past Green Hornets, 53-34

CARSON CITY — Going into the game against a good Carson City-Crystal boys basketball team, Dan Basom knew his game plan had to be to stop the Eagles’ two top shooters.

But on Tuesday night, it was Avery Earles.

Though teammates Kaleb Barrett and Garrett Gage are the Eagles’ main offensive weapons, it was Earles, a senior guard, who dropped eight 3-pointers and led the team with 24 points to earn a 53-34 win against the Green Hornets.

“Our game plan coming in was to take out Kaleb and Garrett, and we held them to 19 points, which is pretty good. We held them to 7-of-21 shooting, which was exactly what we wanted,” Central Montcalm coach Dan Basom said. “We picked our poison, and Earles poisoned us. Give that kid a ton of credit.”

Earles’ eight 3-pointers was two shy of the school record, which is held by his teammate, Barrett, who finished with 13 points.

Earles finished 8-for-9 from the arc.

“We knew he was a shooter. We knew that he’d be open and knew he was the one we were going to challenge,” Basom said. “We had to adjust to him in the second quarter but they were still able to find him. Give that kid a ton of credit. He’s a great shooter.”

Earles said knew he was close to the record.

“This, for sure, is my best game of the season. I mean, eight threes, that’s quite a bit,” Earles said. “I was going for the record, but I was like, ‘Ah, you can have it, Kaleb.’”

With one more game to go in the regular season before the playoffs start, Eagles’ coach Cory Schneider liked that another player other than Barrett or Gage showed up big.

“That’s is his specialty is shooting the three-ball,” Schneider said. “He hasn’t had a night that good this year, but we knew he had it in him.”

The Eagles (14-5 overall, 12-2 MSAC) took a 10-3 lead on a Barrett break-away dunk in the first quarter, but the Green Hornets (5-14 overall, 4-10 MSAC), kept the game close in the second quarter, pulling within four, with a 21-17 Eagles lead.

But then came Earles, who ripped off three consecutive 3-pointers to extend the Eagles’ lead to 13 in a matter of two minutes.

“That really helped us out because it was tight, 5-6 points that whole first half,” Schneider said, “then Earles hit some threes there and that helped.”

The game featured only six free throw attempts total from both teams, none of which were made. Turnovers, at least for the Green Hornets, were plentiful, unfortunately.

The Hornets were hit with 20 turnovers, many of them unforced, which stalled the team’s efforts to get back into the game in the second half.

“That’s not going to win you games,” Basom said. “I thought we threw the ball away even with they weren’t pressuring us.”

Carson City-Crystal closes out the regular season with a home game against Ashley, which, if the Eagles win, they secure, at worst, a tie for the league title with Breckenridge.

“We hope to keep this momentum going. We’re on a little streak here, so we want to keep it going into the playoffs,” Schneider said. “So hopefully we can stay hot because it’s a tough district.”

Earles hopes this game will catapult his game come playoffs time.

“This makes my confidence a lot better knowing that we’re going into next week with districts with (Pewamo-Westphalia on March 6), with it possibly being my last game,” Earles said. “I’ve put all this work in for four years and finally get a game like this. But I know I have to play good next week too so we can win. We all have to play good to be P-W.”

Central Montcalm will host White Cloud on Thursday to complete its regular season play.

“We want to send the seniors out the right way. Our seniors have been dedicated to this program,” Basom said of his five seniors. “We want them to have a special moment on Thursday.”

Along with his 13 points, Barrett had five assists, while Gage finished with six points and three assists. Junior center Bryan Tyler finished with six points, six rebounds and one block for the Eagles.

Central Montcalm was led by senior Austin Proctor, who had 13 points and seven rebounds, followed by fellow senior Gunther Ebels, who finished with eight points and three assists. Junior Zachary Bigelow had four points and four assists and senior Mitch Nichols ended with four points and five rebounds.