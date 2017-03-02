Carson City-Crystal beats Dansville for showdown with Pewamo-Westphalia

CARSON CITY — Carson City-Crystal’s girls basketball team played almost perfect defense against a weaker opponent.

That opponent was Dansville, which scored only three points in a 46-3 blowout by the Eagles in the Class C district semifinal CC-Crystal was hosting Wednesday night.

“Let’s not fool ourselves,” CC-Crystal coach Tim Stout said. “We have teams in our district that have two losses and three losses. So Friday night we’re going to have a battle on our hands.”

Stout wasn’t sure if that’s the lowest number of points allowed by an Eagles girls basketball team in history.

“We’re happy, defensively, with the effort (Wednesday night), but we’re not going to fool ourselves,” Stout said. “We’re going to go to work and be prepare for Friday night because we have a tough one coming up.”

The Aggies (1-20 overall) were shut out in the first half and trailed 26-0. They had the running clock put on them with 1:21 left in the third quarter and didn’t get their first point until Shelby Knauff hit a free throw at the buzzer of the third quarter.

Dansville got its only basket of the game from Meghan Byars to break an 0-for-10 shooting slump from the field for the Aggies.

“Senior leadership up front, with Cara (Wiles) leading our team,” Stout said. “When she plays well defensively, the whole team follows. I thought tonight was a great team effort for us. Seven, eight deep tonight, we did a great job.”

Wiles led the Eagles with 13 points.

“We learned more of how to have a better rotation in our defense and how to work our offense better,” Wiles said. “It’s kind of hard to keep our tempo up, but it helps us work on things we need to fix.”

Megan Dailey added 11 to the win, canning a trio of 3-pointers along the way. No other CC-Crystal player had more than six, but seven other Eagles scored.

CC-Crystal (19-2 overall) will play again Friday night when the Eagles host the Pewamo-Westphalia Pirates (19-2 overall), who are ranked sixth in the state in Class C by The Associated Press. The Pirates beat Bath 44-28 in the other semifinal game Wednesday.

“Really, what we have to do is we can only control what we can control,” Stout said. “One is our effort, two is our execution, take care of the basketball, and play hard on the defensive end. If we play well defensively we give ourselves a chance in any game regardless of how we shoot. But if we continue to play well on that end we should see a good game Friday night.”

Wiles said continuing the effort will help Friday night.

“It’s going to take us to be 100 percent in it,” She said. “Every one of us has to be on. No matter what the score is we have to continue to go and go.”