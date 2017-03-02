Funeral Notices for March 2, 2017

Today

Rickie L-B Treynor — 5 to 7 p.m., Johnson-Feuerstein Funeral Home, Belding.

Saturday

Eric “Archie” Armstrong — 11 a.m., Simpson Family Funeral Homes, Sheridan.

Joan K. Macklin — 2 p.m., Johnson-Feuerstein Funeral Home, Belding.

Benjamin Glenn Rinkeviczie — 2 p.m, Pederson Funeral Home, Rockford

Randy Lyle Miller — 11 a.m., Faith Baptist Church, Greenville.

Sunday

Richard F. Ranney — Visitation, 2 to 5 p.m., Marshall Funeral Home, Greenville.

Eric “Archie” Armstrong, 39

SHERIDAN — Eric “Archie” Armstrong, 39, of Stanton died Monday. The family will be greeting family and friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the Simpson Family Funeral Home in Sheridan. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Graveside services will be in Forest Hill Cemetery in Stanton. Simpson Family Funeral Homes is helping to celebrate Eric’s life, www.simpsonfamilyfuneralhomes.com.

Joan K. Macklin, 81

BELDING — Joan K. Macklin, 81, of Sand Lake. died Tuesday. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Johnson-Feuerstein Funeral Home, Belding. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. A complete obituary notice will be published on Friday. Arrangements entrusted to Johnson-Feuerstein Funeral Home, Belding, www.jffh.com.

Richard F. Ranney, 93

GREENVILLE — Richard F. Ranney, 93, of Greenville, died Tuesday. The family will be present Sunday at the Marshall Funeral Home, Greenville, where Richard will be in repose from 2 to 5 p.m. Funeral services with full military honors will be held in the spring in Forest Home Cemetery. Arrangements are by the Marshall Funeral Home, Greenville, www.marshallfuneralhomeinc.com.