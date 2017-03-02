Montcalm Alano Club focuses on helping area youth

GREENVILLE — The Montcalm Alano Club (MAC) is an organization committed to helping those struggling with addiction make it through to the other side.

In the group’s quest to meet addicts where they are in life and help bring them through their struggles, members have seen a need for support of children, teens and young adults. To help fill that need, the Alano Club has secured a $10,000 grant from the Greenville Youth Advisory Council (GYAC).

The grant funding is earmarked for educational resources for adolescents affected by addiction. Funds have also helped to cover the costs several computers, toys and other things for children as well as childcare for parents involved in the various addiction programs offered at the MAC building.

Meetings for addictions of all sorts, including alcohol, narcotics and gambling addictions, are held in the MAC building which is centrally located in Greenville at 117 E. Montcalm St.

MAC President Rodney Brown said some of the funds from the grant have gone toward making the rooms set aside for childcare homier and inviting. They’ve added some wall decor, toys, books and other things so their charges have plenty to keep them occupied.

“We’re here to help the kids,” Brown said.

In addition to the homey touches to the building on E. Montcalm Street, the funding from the grant is going to maintain addiction support groups at the Greenville Middle School and adding support groups at Greenville High School. Brown said the purpose of these groups is to not only help students being affected by their family member’s addiction but also to help students who are struggling with their own addictions firsthand.

“When they get into that part of their life and they see it … it’s all around them in school right now… now our aspect is to bring them here … and see all the literature and all the books,” he said. “If these kids come in and say, ‘We need this book, we need this help, we need this movie,’ we’ll get it. That’s what we have to offer through this youth grant.”

Brown said the goal is to open up the building Monday through Friday from 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. for adolescents and other children so they have somewhere safe to go after school. He said it’s his hope that by providing a safe environment, the MAC will be able to limit students’ exposure to addictive substances and dangerous situations which in turn will hopefully help to keep problems with addiction from beginning in the first place.

“Our intention is, once we get these kids in a familiar and safe haven with their friends and their peers, more will come to where we have 20 people who need a safe haven away from drugs and alcohol,” he said.

Monies from the GYAC grant will also be allocated for supervisors to the childcare to be offered at the MAC building. Brown hopes having childcare accessibility will allow for single parents to attend 12-step type meetings they might otherwise be unable to attend due to lack of childcare options.

Robin Atwood, a member of the board of the MAC, stressed the fact that childcare providers will be certified and responsible adults will be in the building to supervise anyone there after school.

She said the hope is for the MAC to bring back Self Management for Addiction (SMART) Recovery, which is a support group program for addiction recovery. The program is not faith-based which she said could be a draw for some who’d rather not participate in faith-based recovery and support.

Brown is also hoping to partner with YOUTHINK Montcalm and area youth ministers to try to reach out to community youth and other people who are struggling with addiction in various aspects of their lives.

“We’re trying to get anything and everything a kid wants here to produce a healthy, happy human being,” he said. “That’s what our goal is.”

Atwood said she hopes having more options available to reach out to area youth will bring more people in from the community, either to get help with their struggles or to donate time or money to further their mission.

Brown and Atwood are also hoping to be able to offer Taekwondo classes for students in the basement of the building, in the community room where meetings are held.