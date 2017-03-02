Montcalm County Commissioner Jeremy Miller arrested in December for drunk driving

GREENVILLE — Arrested in December for drunken driving, Montcalm County Commissioner Jeremy Miller says he is now in the process of re-committing himself to higher standards.

On Dec. 18 of 2016, Miller, 40, was stopped for speeding, clocked at 58 mph on Van Deinse Street, which is a 30 mph zone.

The incident occurred at 3:08 a.m., as Greenville Department of Public Safety (GDPS) Sgt. Josh McConkie observed Miller speeding at the intersection of Van Deinse and Lafayette streets.

According to the police report received through a Freedom of Information Act Request submitted to the GDPS by The Daily News, McConkie observed Miller’s black Yukon traveling eastbound on Van Deinse traveling at “a high rate of speed.”

After then clocking the vehicle at 58 mph with his front radar, McConkie subsequently followed Miller onto Cherry Street, where he activated his emergency lights. Miller then came to a stop south of Pearl Street.

While speaking to Miller, McConkie said he detected “an odor of intoxicants.”

McConkie asked Miller how much he had to drink, to which Miller responded, “I don’t know, it has been a night.”

McConkie them performed a field sobriety test, and according to the report, Miller was “unable to maintain his balance during the instructional phase of the test.”

Miller then agreed to a preliminary breathalyzer test (PBT), with the results indicating a blood-alcohol content (BAC) of 0.14 percent.

He later recorded a 0.13 percent BAC at the Montcalm County Jail. The legal limit for driving in Michigan is 0.08 percent.

At the completion of the sobriety test and PBT, McConkie placed Miller under arrest for operating while intoxicated, first offense.

In asking Miller if he understood why he was being arrested, he responded, “because I was being stupid, those damn chicken nuggets.”

Miller is serving his first term as commissioner of Montcalm County’s first district, having been elected in November and began serving on Jan. 1.

He is also vice-chairman of the county’s Health and Human Services Committee and serves on six other committees, including as an alternate on the Substance Abuse Advisory Council.

In providing a statement to The Daily News, Miller apologized for his actions.

“While I continue to defend myself, in this case, I do apologize for any embarrassment my actions have caused,” Miller told The Daily News. “I particularly apologize to my wife, family and the many friends who have supported me. I have always tried to meet the highest of standards, but realize I have failed in this instance. I will re-dedicate myself to meeting those high standards in the future. I appreciate your support and understanding during this difficult time and you have my solemn pledge that I will continue to work hard to make our county a better place to live and raise our families.”

Montcalm County Controller-Administrator Bob Clingenpeel declined to comment on Miller’s case prior to the trial.

“I can tell you that Commissioner Miller has not missed any meetings and has gone out of his way to reach out to our departments and learn for himself what their responsibilities are,” he said in a statement.

Miller’s next court hearing is scheduled for March 10 at the Montcalm County District Court in Stanton.

The next Board of Commissioner meeting is scheduled for March 27.