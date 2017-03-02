Software changes follow change in leadership in Stanton

STANTON — During Stanton’s City Manager Elizabeth Pynaert’s first two weeks as full-time city manager, she has started to make some changes.

Pynaert, whose salary has not been negotiated yet due to Mayor Ken Burris’ absence because of an illness, proposed a change in software for the city to use for billing.

Pynaert proposed the city switch from Tyler Technologies, a public sector software and technology service, to BS&A Software, an internet service for financial management and utility billing. The city currently uses BS&A Software for taxes and assessing.

According to Pynaert, approximately 90 percent of Michigan municipalities have switched to BS&A Software, and Montcalm County Controller Bob Clingenpeel told Pynaert the county is considering making the switch as well.

Pynaert recommended the switch be done now because the staff turnover at the city office makes it a “perfect point of transition.”

Pynaert also said BS&A puts more of an emphasis on general funds than Tyler Technologies does and spoke highly of their response time when staff calls with questions. During the meeting, she told city commissioners that she canceled training with Tyler Technologies because they were not able to schedule training until the end of March and she didn’t want to wait that long.

The new software will cost the city $33,750 but can be broken into three payments of $10,695 invoiced upon execution of an agreement, $111,620 invoiced upon the start of training and $11,435 invoiced upon completion of training. The cost includes training for city employees. In addition to the setup and training fees, there will also be yearly maintenance and service fees, which Pynaert said is less than they pay Tyler Technologies.

“Do we have that allocated in the budget?” City Commissioner Jane Basom asked.

“No,” Pynaert said. “It will be adapted. I wanted to run it by you guys. I figured if you guys approve it we could get the ball rolling, but it’s not going to be an immediate cost.”

Pynaert proposed taking money of the cemetery, water and sewer budgets to account for the cost because those are programs the software will encompass.

“There’s enough to cover that?” City Commissioner Karl Yoder asked while Pynaert shook her head in agreement.

Basom made the motion to move forward with services from BS&A Software. It passed 3-1, with City Commissioner John Seaman opposed and City Commissioner Krista Johnson absent.

Seaman wanted to wait until the cost could be presented in the 2017-2018 budget.

In Other Matters …

The City of Stanton City Board of Commissioners:

• Unanimously approved to host Michigan Municipal League (MML) training on meeting procedures and the Open Meetings Act. Edmore village officials will attend the meeting along with city commissioners from 6 to 9 p.m. on March 30. Each municipality will pay $837.50 for the training.

• Prompted by a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request from The Daily News, Pynaert is working with Cliff Bloom, the city’s attorney, to update the city’s FOIA policy. According to Pynaert, the policy had not been updated since 2014. She plans to bring Bloom’s recommendations to the March 14 meeting.