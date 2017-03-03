Dollar General coming to Pine Township

PINE TOWNSHIP — It only took 10 minutes for the Pine Township Zoning Board to give the go-ahead for a proposed Dollar General during Monday’s zoning board of appeals meeting.

Midwest V LLC, a real estate company based out of Spring Lake, brought the construction project to the board hoping to appeal the parking ordinance.

“For the square footage of the store, they’d like to be able to change the spaces,” newly elected Zoning Board Member Pat Sweet said. “The ordinance is written up for 37 (spaces). They’d like to have 30.”

According to Pine Township’s zoning ordinance, every 200 square feet of retail space requires one parking space. The plans for the Dollar General on the southeast corner of M-91 and Stanton Road call for 7,350 square feet of retail space.

“I have to tell you,” Timothy DeMumbrum, project manager with Westshore Engineering and Surveying Environmental, said, “Dollar General has done some extensive research, saying this is how many people will use the store at a time. There are Dollar Generals everywhere, so they’re pretty good at estimating.”

According to DeMumbrum, parking ordinances vary across the state, but they are used to prevent stores from having too few spaces and forcing people to park on the road.

Two of the 30 parking spaces will be barrier-free, or handicap accessible. The parking lot setup is designed to have nine spaces, including the two barrier-free spaces, along the west side of the building, 11 spaces along the south side of the building and 10 spaces along M-91.

Another bonus of having fewer parking spaces is it has less of an environmental impact when it comes to runoff.

Traffic remains a concern for residents, but the zoning board said a decision on changing the speed limit is out of their hands.

“MDOT (Michigan Department of Transportation) has to approve the intersection,” DeMumbrum said. “MDOT isn’t going to approve an unsafe intersection.”

The Dollar General plans also included two illuminated signs — one on the south side of the parking lot off of M-91 and the other on the west side of the building. According to site plans, the signs will conform to Pine Township’s standards and specifications.

The zoning board unanimously passed the parking spaces appeal. The Daily News could not reach representatives from Midwest V LLC for comment.