Funeral Notices for March 3, 2017

Saturday

Eric “Archie” Armstrong — 11 a.m., Simpson Family Funeral Homes, Sheridan.

Joan K. Macklin — 2 p.m., Johnson-Feuerstein Funeral Home, Belding.

Benjamin Glenn Rinkeviczie — 2 p.m, Pederson Funeral Home, Rockford

Randy Lyle Miller — 11 a.m., Faith Baptist Church, Greenville.

Sunday

Richard F. Ranney — Visitation, 2 to 5 p.m., Marshall Funeral Home, Greenville.

