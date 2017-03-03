Funeral Notices for March 3, 2017
Posted in: Funeral Notices by Stacie Smith
Saturday
Eric “Archie” Armstrong — 11 a.m., Simpson Family Funeral Homes, Sheridan.
Joan K. Macklin — 2 p.m., Johnson-Feuerstein Funeral Home, Belding.
Benjamin Glenn Rinkeviczie — 2 p.m, Pederson Funeral Home, Rockford
Randy Lyle Miller — 11 a.m., Faith Baptist Church, Greenville.
Sunday
Richard F. Ranney — Visitation, 2 to 5 p.m., Marshall Funeral Home, Greenville.
Follow Us
Facebook:
Twitter: Follow @greenvilledn
Email Alerts: Coming Soon…
Rate this Article
VN:R_U [1.9.10_1130]