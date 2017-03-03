Home 2 Home consignment store opens in Greenville, offering vintage items

GREENVILLE — Lori Clevenger can recall a time when Greenville’s downtown district was much different from how it appears today, and now, she’s attempting to bring back a piece of that history.

As a child, Clevenger would spend days with her grandmother, who worked at the Goulet Pharmacy, with the highlight of her afternoon being a trip to the nearby McLellan’s retail store.

“We’d run up and down the street, buying candy at McLellan’s,” she said. “My mom would get her hair done at Polly’s Beauty Shop. We’d get clothes at JCPenney. There was no ‘Greenville West.’ It wasn’t even there.”

On Wednesday, Clevenger brought back some of that downtown retail spirit with the opening of her new store, Home 2 Home, which serves as a combination of an artisan market, consignment shop and vintage boutique store.

“This is a place for artists and craftsmen to showcase their work in their own retail space and get it out there where people can see it,” she said.

Her business is now located in the same space she recalled so fondly — the former McLellan’s, a building built in 1888 — at 310 S. Lafayette St.

Most recently the building was occupied by Springrove Variety for 20 years, but the store closed in July of 2015.

The building was subsequently purchased by Davide Uccello, co-owner of Flo’s Pizzeria Ristorante & Sports Bar, a year later.

Upon buying the building, Uccello said his desire was to “provide a place where somebody can move from a home business to a true business in a retail location.”

When Clevenger approached him with her idea, it was a done deal.

“I’m extremely happy. Every week I go in there and there are more and more goods that they have put in the store,” Uccello said. “I believe they have a total of about 30 booths to rent. They are at 90 percent occupancy already.”

Clevenger has been working the past several months with her boyfriend and co-owner, Tom Kinney, as well as with other friends and family, to prepare the store for its opening, which was celebrated Wednesday.

In remodeling the store they have repurposed as many materials as they could, from the original McLellan’s shopping carts discovered in the building’s basement to lighting fixtures provided by Uccello that were leftover from the remodeling of Flo’s.

The previous drop ceiling has been removed, the original hardwood floor has been refurbished, and the remodeling process has also exposed the brick wall on the building’s southern end in a new light.

“The turnout has been amazing,” Clevenger said. “Every day the building is evolving into something else. Just in the past couple of weeks, people have been moving their stuff in and it’s so creative.”

Clevenger said with more than 30 vendors eventually occupying the first floor of the two-story building, there will be no shortage of items available for members of the community to purchase.

“I want people to actually be able to shop,” she said. “I had people in this morning who were pushing their kids in shopping carts. It made my day.”

In opening her store, Clevenger said she hopes to be part of a movement of rebirth in Greenville’s downtown district.

“In downtown Greenville, you can get insurance, you can go to the bank, but as far as retail, there’s none,” she said. “For me growing up in Greenville, I used to come to this store all the time. That’s when there was retail downtown. I want to bring that back.”

Clevenger said she was also motivated by a desire to create a physical space for retail, as opposed to online markets.

“In a retail setting I think you can showcase their stuff and give the items a fair price-point,” she said. “I think it definitely brings in a different set of eyes, people who aren’t on Facebook or Craigslist. Right now we’re just letting it evolve. I wanted it to be more open and to bring out the old McLellan’s feel, to have room to shop.”

Home 2 Home is open seven days a week, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

With some space still available for additional vendors, Clevenger said those with items related to shabby chic wares, vintage antiques, up-cycled and repurposed home decor and furniture, boutique fashions and accessories, and retail crafts can contact her at lori@home2homeshop.com.

“My big thing is trying to get a lot of different things for the area, things from Greenville, Rockford and Grand Rapids,” she said. “But I don’t want it so high-end that you walk in and feel intimidated. I want everyone to feel comfortable as they shop.”