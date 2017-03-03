JUST IN: Belding Area Schools unveils new mascot

By Emilee Nielsen • Last Updated 9:36 am on Friday, March 03, 2017

The new mascot for Belding Area Schools, the Belding Black Knight, was unveiled during an assembly Friday morning.

BELDING — The wait is over for students and staff anxious to know what the next mascot for Belding Area Schools will be.

During an assembly on Friday morning, the Belding Black Knight took the auditorium stage to uproarious applause from the audience.

The costume is an example of what the mascot could look like, but is not the final choice. Belding High School Principal Michael Ostrander said the next step will be for the district to collect graphic design ideas for the primary and secondary art for the mascot. The Black Knight was the top choice in survey results from students in the district and in the community.

Read Saturday’s edition of The Daily News for the full story. 

About the Author

Emilee Nielsen

Emilee Nielsen covers the Belding area and education issues for The Daily News. She grew up in Greenville and graduated from GHS in 2007. She earned a bachelor's degree in professional writing with an emphasis on journalism from Grand Valley State University. Her body of work includes a stint with the Grand Rapids-based citizen journalism platform, The Rapidian.

Emilee Nielsen has written 365 articles.

Follow Us
Rate this Article
VN:R_U [1.9.10_1130]
Rating: 0 (from 0 votes)