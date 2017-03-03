JUST IN: Belding Area Schools unveils new mascot

BELDING — The wait is over for students and staff anxious to know what the next mascot for Belding Area Schools will be.

During an assembly on Friday morning, the Belding Black Knight took the auditorium stage to uproarious applause from the audience.

The costume is an example of what the mascot could look like, but is not the final choice. Belding High School Principal Michael Ostrander said the next step will be for the district to collect graphic design ideas for the primary and secondary art for the mascot. The Black Knight was the top choice in survey results from students in the district and in the community.

