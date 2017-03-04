Lifelong Greenville resident, former councilman Richard Ranney died Tuesday at 93

GREENVILLE — In recalling the memory of Richard F. Ranney, former mayor Lloyd Walker remembers not just a fellow council member, but a true friend.

Ranney passed away on Tuesday, at the age of 93, but the lifelong Greenville resident left behind a legacy worth admiring.

“He was a brilliant guy, just brilliant,” Walker said. “Whenever Dick spoke up, we all listened. Just a very brilliant mind with a great sense of humor. He was a good guy to talk to and to listen to. He’s never been replaced on City Council, and he never will be.”

Ranney graduated from Greenville High School in 1941, and shortly after the infamous attack on Pearl Harbor that entered the United States into World War II, he enlisted in the U.S. Army.

After the war, he received a bachelor’s degree in applied mathematics from the University of Michigan, and in 1958, he followed in his family’s footsteps, joining the Ranney Refrigerator Company, founded by his grandfather Frederick E. Ranney in 1892 in Greenville.

By 1966 he was chief project engineer, known for his inventiveness in perfecting electronic programming on the production line. He was also instrumental in keeping the company abreast of the latest trends in refrigeration.

He then served a number of years as a member of the Greenville City Council, where Walker said his expertise and experiences were tremendously valued.

“It was a joy having him on the city council, and I was pleased to be Mayor while he was on the city council,” he said. “He had a very technical calculator he would keep with him. At Council, he could tell you in minutes, if you were discussing a new tax, how much money it would bring in. He just had such a great mind. It was a real pleasure to listen to him when he talked.”

Ranney was also a member of the Washington Club, Sigma Theta, and the Greenville Country Club.

He is remembered by his family, as his son Christopher Ranney also pointed to his father’s sense of humor as a trait that lifted the spirit of those around him.

“We are grieving the loss of our dad and are overwhelmed and warmed by the response from the community to his passing,” he said. “He was dedicated to Greenville and showed it through service. We remember how erudite, civil, and dignified he was. His love of history was profound, and best of all, we’ll miss his dead-on sense of humor; knowing just the right moment to deliver a pun, joke or surprise that could defuse or poke fun at any situation or person that needed a bit of lightening.”

Ranney is the son of the late LeRoy W. and Millison S. (Farr) Ranney, and his survivors include his beloved wife of 66 years, the former Elizabeth Jane Schmidt; three sons and daughter-in-law, Richard F. Ranney, Jr. of Greenville; Christopher S. Ranney of Denver, Colorado; and Charles E. Ranney and (Cherylynn) of Buffalo, New York; three granddaughters, Alicia F. Ranney-Regua (Russ) of Los Angeles, Catherine E. Ranney of Omaha, Neb., and Emma R. Ranney of Buffalo, New York.

The family will be present Sunday at the Marshall Funeral Home, 420 West Grove St. in Greenville, where Ranney will be in repose from 2 to 5 p.m. Funeral services with full military honors will be held in the spring at Forest Home Cemetery. Flowers are gratefully declined. Memorials can be made to The Alzheimer’s Research Foundation, www.alzheimersresearchfoundation.com. Arrangements are by the Marshall Funeral Home, Greenville.