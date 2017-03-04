Mecosta County deputy succumbs to cancer

BIG RAPIDS — Sheriff’s Deputy Jason Wieber fought crime in the streets in Mecosta County, but on Wednesday, the 37-year-old lost his fight to brain cancer.

In 2011, Jason underwent six weeks of radiation for a brain tumor in his brain stem. Treatment stopped the tumor’s growth, but in January 2016, Jason began experiencing dizzy spells and vision problems.

He had a new tumor growing on his cerebellum, which was eventually diagnosed as a high-grade glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), an aggressive, fast-spreading form of brain cancer.

Wieber traveled to MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston to see if he was eligible for clinical trials. The location of the cancer made it so he couldn’t participate in any trials, and he began radiation there instead.

On Wednesday, Jason passed away at his home in Big Rapids surrounded by his family. He leaves behind his wife, Bethany Wieber; son, Charlie Wieber; parents, Bob and Starr Wieber; brother, Justin Wieber; and sister, Kimberly Wieber. He is also survived by his mother-, father-, sister-, and brother-in-law; grandparents; aunts; uncles; cousins; and his family in blue.

Jason, or “Wieb,” loved hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, playing cards and spending time with family members. He was a loyal friend to many in the law enforcement community.

Jason also co-owned The Phenix Bar and Restaurant in Edmore with his brother, Justin, which they bought in Jan. 2014. The restaurant even hosted a benefit for Jason in April.

Funeral services will take place at 1 p.m. Today at the Trinity Fellowship Evangelical Free Church in Big Rapids (15085 220th Ave). Family will greet friends an hour prior to the service. Burial will be at Pine Plains Cemetery in Big Rapids (13616 New Millpond Road).

Memorial contributions can be made to the Charlie Wieber Education Fund at the West Michigan Credit Union.