Adults with Disabilities Association in Greenville celebrates 10 years

GREENVILLE — A decade ago, when Debra Thornton was asked by her son’s teacher to start a local special needs club, she did so with a simple idea to schedule a few events to bring her son and his friends closer together.

But in the time since, the club has blossomed into a full nonprofit 501C3 organization, now known as the Adults with Disabilities Association, a group consisting of special needs adults, both physically and mentally.

As Thornton watched Monday evening at Jacket Lanes in Greenville, joy filled her heart as she recalled the benefits that come out of the group for its members.

“They just love it, it’s one of the best things for these kids, because they can compete against others who are definitely better, or ‘normal,’” she said.

The group, which also expanded into an official bowling league, meets regularly every Monday at the bowling alley when leagues are in season, and once a month, when the funds are available, a separate group activity is scheduled

Most recently in February, enough money was collected through donations and fundraisers to allow all 40-plus members to travel to Dave and Busters in Kentwood, and spend $10 on games, as well as enjoy dinner.

“They had a ball, they had a very good time,” Thornton said. “It is one of the best things for them, it means so much for them to get out and about, and do things like everybody else.”

Additional activities, such as trips to Craig’s Cruisers, Michigan’s Adventure, Wabasis Lake or the Crystal Motor Speedway, have been scheduled in the past, and each time, Thornton observes the members of the group as they continue to grow as individuals.

Thornton said the weekly bowling activities also go a long way in helping each special needs adult, such as Jason Flachs, who is autistic, become more comfortable in public and build upon their social skills.

“When he started this in the fall of 2007, his bowling average was running in the low 70s, and now he’s running an average of 140,” she said. “He’s more sociable and he’s living out on his own now. I’m not saying it’s all because of the group, but it helps, and that’s heartening.”

After 10 years, Thornton said the group remains strong, as the 501C3 status established in 2011 helped make it easier to accept donations.

Thornton said the Association is open to anyone 18 years or older with special needs.

“Just this year we’ve picked up at least two new members,” she said. “Just to see these kids function more normally, it doesn’t seem like it has been 10 years. It’s really been fun to watch. The kids have learned how to stick up for themselves, how not to get upset. It’s just wonderful. I hope they carry a lot of this with them when it’s all said and done.”

For husband and wife Ryan Perkins, 33, and Kittie Perkins, 28, every Monday night serves as an opportunity to enjoy each other’s company with friends who are overcoming similar obstacles.

“It’s been a long time we’ve been doing this, a few years,” Ryan said. “It’s a lot of fun.”

“We like to hang with our friends, bowl, and watch them bowl. I have fun with them,” Kittie Perkins, who participated in the state bowling event Saturday, said. “I’m excited. My average is around 100.”

Going forward, Thornton said the group is always in need of donations, as she continues to schedule fundraisers in her attempts to schedule group activities both near and far from Greenville.

The organization does not have a regular funding source so it must have fundraisers to pay for activities. Its fundraisers include garage, crafts and candy sales.

For those seeking to donate, Thornton can be reached at (989) 248-3479.