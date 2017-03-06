After 32 years in downtown Greenville, Radio Shack to close later this month

GREENVILLE — After more than 30 years of proudly serving its loyal customers, the downtown Radio Shack electronics store will be making its final sale this month.

Opened in 1984 by Doug Robbins, the Greenville location has survived every change that both the economy and culture could throw its way, but that well of success finally ran dry.

“We had a very good run in downtown Greenville,” Robbins said. “The online shopping obviously was one of our biggest hits. Then what happened I think, the big boys in the cellular business kind of put the squeeze on us, on our commission structure for air time that we sold for prepaid phones. That lowered our profits to a degree where we just couldn’t do it anymore. That was our last big hit.”

As Robbins nears retirement, he said the timing of the closing became fitting.

In July of last year, his adjacent business, Robbins Booklist, which operated primarily as the community’s lone bookstore since 1997, also closed its doors.

Robbins said the closing of both stores was a case of the two markets — bookstores and electronics — becoming physically outdated as both ventured more and more to online sales.

But Robbins and his staff don’t fault the community of Greenville one bit for the declining sales.

“Greenville has always been very nice to us, very supportive,” Robbins said. “It’s not too often you see a Radio Shack on Main Street anymore, obviously we were able to maintain that for all these years. I’m going to miss it, I really am. Even though I wasn’t on the floor that much, I was certainly there behind the scenes.

“We saw a lot of changes in Greenville through all of those years, good and bad,” he continued. “We weathered the storm, and had confidence in the community to buy the buildings.”

Jerry Moline, who served as the store manager from the first day it opened, and collected 25 total years working at the store, said the store owed it to the community for remaining open as long as it did.

“We bucked the odds probably five years longer than we should have,” he said. “When Radio Shack went through its bankruptcy a few years ago, that killed a lot of the independent dealer stores like us. Greenville has always been good, and our loyal customers are the only reason we’ve stayed open this long, but even that’s not enough anymore.”

Robbins first bought the building, which was previously Polly’s Beauty Shop, with a goal to bring a new market to downtown Greenville.

That dream was realized several times, such as when the store became the first retailer of cell phones in the community, eventually offering cell phone services from CenturyTel, Alltel and then Verizon.

Those endeavors led employees such as Jason Bernetzke, who worked at the store for 17 years as the assistant manager, to care as much as they did in helping their customers.

“It’s always been an honor, something I really love to do, to help people with problems,” he said. “Working here has always been good for that, and I’ll miss that. I know it will be tough on a lot of people, not having this store around to do that anymore.”

As for the future of the building, a store-wide sale 50 percent off will continue until inventory is depleted, which Moline estimated would be “sometime in the middle of this month.”

Going forward, Robbins said the building, including both the Radio Shack and former Robbins Booklist portions, have been on the market for several months.

“We have something in the works right now, but that’s all I can say at this point,” he said.

In reflection, Robbins said he will never forget the impact his store made on the community, and vice versa.

“I think back through the years of (former Daily News publisher) John Stafford himself stopping in to say ‘hi’, and several different mayors as well — that’s my vision of Greenville,” he said. “Despite us closing, I think the economy in Greenville is on the rebound, in my mind. I’m proud of it, all of it, definitely.”