Funeral Notices for March 6, 2017

Wednesday

Friday

Irene E. Addis, 85

SHERIDAN — Irene E. Addis, 85, of Sheridan, died Friday. Visitation with Irene’s family will be 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Simpson Family Funeral Home in Sheridan. Funeral services for Irene will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Sally Brunette, 80

SHERIDAN — Sally Brunette, 80, of Stanton, died Sunday. Funeral arrangements are pending at Simpson Family Funeral Homes. A full obituary will be published in Tuesday’s Daily News.

Crystal Elaine Lund, 91

SHERIDAN — Crystal Elaine Lund, 91, of Sheridan, died Sunday. Funeral arrangements are pending at Simpson Family Funeral Homes in Sheridan. A full obituary will be published in Tuesday’s Daily News.

Alta C. O’Brien, 84

GREENVILLE — Alta C. O’Brien, 84, of Sheridan, died Friday. Funeral services will be 4 p.m. Friday at the Marshall Funeral Home, Greenville, with visitation from 2 p.m. until the services begin.

Donald Williams, 77

SHERIDAN — Donald Williams, 77, of Sidney, died Sunday. Arrangements are pending at Simpson Family Funeral Homes and a full obituary will be published in Tuesday’s Daily News.