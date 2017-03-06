Tri County cheer team finishes eighth in Division 3 finals

GRAND RAPIDS — Tri County’s competitive cheer team went to the state finals for the third time in four years Saturday at the DeltaPlex.

The Vikings weren’t able to score among the top teams, but they still set schools records in the process.

The Vikings scored 748.58 points to take eighth place in the Division 3 state finals. Pontiac Notre Dame Prep won its fourth straight competitive cheer state title with 781.56 points.

Vikings coach Jennifer Laskey was happy with the teams effort.

“I think our team did amazing,” Laskey said. “We came into (Saturday) with the expectation of doing our very best. We had three very solid rounds. We beat our school record in round two and we beat our total school record so I couldn’t have asked for more.”

Tri County, who came into the finals with an undefeated record in the Central State Activities Association and both district and regional wins, scored, 225.60 in the first round, scored 220.48 for the second round and 302.50 for round three.

The second-round score was fifth-best among the eight teams at the finals.

“The team worked super-well together,” Laskey said. “They are 18 strong young ladies who have a passion for cheerleading. They love each other, they support each other, they’re always pushing each other to do better every day. So we are so thankful we made it this far.”

The previous two times the Vikings made it to the state finals they finished seventh and eighth. But that didn’t matter to Laskey.

“Not disappointed at all, honestly,” she said. “We had to overcome some illness and injury this season. I had a young lady in a cast who just broke her arm the night before district finals. She was a pretty important part of rounds one and two. But we made it. We pulled together as a team and to me that’s greatness.”

One of the four seniors on the team was Brianna Bouwer. She loved being at the finals.

“It was outstanding,” she said. “It was a one-of-a-kind experience. There’s a lot of cheer teams in the state of Michigan and we’re top eight. That’s a big accomplishment.”

Bouwer said the team “put in a lot of hard work and were committed” and that she would miss “my team.”

“This was the best team I’ve been on this year,” she said.