Carson City-Crystal’s Ward, Seida so close to wrestling titles, already working for next season

CARSON CITY-CRYSTAL — Jamison Ward and Braxton Seida may have not known it before this past weekend, but both have been on the same path with success and failure this wrestling season, but also having greater expectations for the near future.

Both Ward, a freshman, and Seida, a sophomore, had a stellar wrestling season under head coach Kacy Datema this year, and both fell just short of their ultimate goal — winning an individual state wrestling title, both losing in the title match Saturday.

Ward, who finished with an phenomenal 55-4 record this year, lost to No. 1-rated Division 4 103-pound wrestler Reece Fry of Manchester in the title match and Seida, who finished with just as an impressive record of 54-5, lost to Springport’s Sean O’Hearon, also the No. 1-rate wrestler in his weight category, which was 140.

“We had a good tournament. We took seven kids, placed four, had two in the finals and two who finished sixth,” Datema said. “With these young kids, we had three that lost in blood rounds, one match away from placing, which is something that is important to do when you get to state tournament. You want to at least beat someone. It sets the stage for next year.”

And, boy, what a stage the Eagles’ wrestlers have set up, with Ward and Seida leading the way.

“We are young, but we expected to be good though. They expect excellence out of themselves and they really stepped up to the plate,” Datema said of his wrestlers. “We’ve seen some tough teams all year long, and we expect to be back the next two to three years. We’ll certainly be in contention.”

Despite being within a grasp of an individual state title, both Seida and Ward have already started working on being ready — and better — for next season, continuing to work out their wrestling moves only two days removed from state finals competition.

“I learned a lot this year. I even talked with O’Hearon after the match,” said Seida, who has now gotten to the state individual finals in both his first two years as a varsity wrestler. “He’s a cool guy and I learned from him that if you can stay on the offense, you can beat just about anyone. That’s what I’m working on now.”

Though he admitted he was a little star-struck walking into the big stage of The Palace of Auburn Hills, surrounded by a large crowd of fans and the best wrestlers in the state, Ward said he eventually got settled in and soaked in all he could for the next time around, which he expects will be next year.

“It wasn’t until I reached the semifinals that my confidence really boosted,” said Jamison, who pinned Bronson’s Ben Modert to reach the title match against Fry. “I’ve performed on big stages before, but it was nothing like that. What I learned most from that experience was that I need to get ready better and to have a better mindset when going into a match. I need to push myself better when in a match.”

Both Seida and Ward had faced their championship title opponents and both losing to them in the regular season, but that only fuels the fire even more.

“I expected to go to the finals. I know I had a tough matchup with O’Hearon, as I lost two him twice during the season, but I didn’t walk into the title match thinking I was going to lose. I took one match at a time,” Seida said. “The biggest thing I learned from this weekend was if you want to do well in the state finals, just go in there and have fun, like me and my teammates did. You can beat out guys that deserve to be in the title game that are just there to win, but if you have fun, there’s no pressure and you can do well when you’re just having fun.”

Datema is excited to see what more his two young state runners-up can do next year and beyond.

“Braxton’s only losses were to elite wrestlers, twice to O’Hearon and one with Nolan Saxton (of Chippewa Hills and Division 3 135-pound champion this year), for example. So, he wrestles at a high level,” Datema said. “He’s great on his feet, hard to score on and has a nice tilt. He’s hard to beat.”

As far as Ward, the future has no ceiling, Datema said.

“Here’s a freshman playing on the biggest stage for a high school wrestler and the way he kept his composure, it was amazing,” Datema said. “He came up just a bit short, but he finished well. He’s only a freshman and he’s pretty darn good. We expect great things from him and if he keeps that level of competition up, he’ll be great on the high school level as well as the college level.”