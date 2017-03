Funeral Notices for March 7, 2017

Wednesday

Irene E. Addis — 11 a.m., Simpson Family Funeral Home, Sheridan.

Sally Ann Brunette — 2 p.m, Simpson Family Funeral Home, Sheridan.

Friday

Alta C. O’Brien — 4 p.m., Marshall Funeral Home, Greenville.

Saturday

Crystal Elaine (Bailey) Lund — 11 a.m., Sheridan First Congregational Church, Sheridan. (Simpson Family Funeral Home, Sheridan)

March 18

Donald Earl Williams — 11 a.m., Sheridan Assembly of God Church, Sheridan. (Simpson Family Funeral Home, Sheridan)

May 20

Forrest “Bud” Jefferson Stephens Jr. — 11 a.m., Townline Lake, Lakeview. (Brigham Funeral Chapel, Lakeview)

Florence M. Rittersdorf, 92

BELDING — Florence M. Rittersdorf, 92, formerly of Belding, died March 4. Funeral services will be announced at a later date. Johnson-Feuerstein Funeral Home, Belding, has been entrusted with arrangements, www.jffh.com.

Forrest “Bud” Jefferson Stephens Jr., 81

LAKEVIEW — Forrest “Bud” Jefferson Stephens Jr., died March 2. A memorial and celebration of his life will be 11 a.m. May 20 at Townline Lake. Services entrusted to Brigham Funeral Chapel, Lakeview, www.brighamfuneralchapel.com.