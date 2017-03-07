IN BRIEF: Council approves grant application

BELDING — An extension of the Silk City Nature Trail is one step closer to reality.

During a regular meeting of the Belding City Council Tuesday evening, the council unanimously approved the submission of an application to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) for grant funding. The funding will come from the DNR’s trust fund which is designated for the improvement of municipalities who meet certain requirements.

The grant, which totals $200,000, requires a one quarter match from the city totaling $50,000. That match will come from the $75,000 consent judgment between the City of Belding and Electrolux with $25,000 in funds leftover to be allocated for work on the mural set to go on the wall in the Gathering Place.

If the application is approved, the funds will be available in the spring of 2018, according to City Manager Bruce Brown.