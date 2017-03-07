IN BRIEF: Portion of Greenville West Drive renamed Grosvenor Drive

GREENVILLE — Described as a “housekeeping measure,” members of Greenville City Council voted unanimously Tuesday evening to rename a city street.

According to City Engineer Doug Hinken, in reviewing documentation, a conflict in the naming of city streets was discovered.

When the final phase of the Hathaway Green Development was approved in 2016 by the Greenville Planning Commission, the final extension of Greenville West Drive, south of Meijer Drive, was to be named Grosvenor Drive following the exchange after the traffic circle between the two streets.

However, that portion of the street was adopted into the city by the City Council in 2006 as Greenville West Drive, though the Planning Commission had approved it as Grosvenor before it was constructed.

The street will ultimately meet up with Grosvenor Drive from the south in the Baldwin Woods development.

According to Hinken, it was necessary to officially change the street name for the purpose of obtaining funds through the state of Michigan.