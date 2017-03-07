Local cat rescue raising money for expansion

STANTON — Driving down Cannonsville Road in Stanton, the house atop the hill doesn’t look like it accommodates over a dozen cats, but that’s how many rescue cats Tom and Michelle Hocking care for in their house.

Four years ago, the Hockings joked about starting a cat rescue. But that joke became a reality turned into a reality when they started Cannonsville Critters

“In 2013, we had a house fire and lost everything,” Tom said. “We built this house on the same foundation, but the old one was one story and this one is two. So, it left the basement open for the cats.”

Cannonsville Critters is a no-kill, nonprofit cat rescue. They take cats and kittens from nearby shelters, including Montcalm County’s, as well as unwanted felines. They’ve even rescued cats hit by cars and stranded on the side of the road.

“I never thought we would be doing this, but here in Montcalm County, we need this,” Michelle said.

Last year, Cannonsville Critters adopted out more than 150 cats and kittens, excluding pet stores and other rescues who take some of the cats Tom and Michelle rescue.

But 150 adoptions isn’t enough for Tom and Michelle. They want to continue to increase that number.

Tom and Michelle received a donation of 50 acres of land in Stanton to relocate and expand their operations.

Right now, Cannonsville Critters operates out of the Hocking’s house with a cat room attached to their garage and two quarantine rooms in their basement.

Their plan for the new property is to build a smaller house than they have now along with a cat building.

“The cat building will probably be bigger than our house,” Michelle joked. “We’d like to double our intake out of Montcalm (County Animal) Shelter because they’re constantly full.

Before they can do that, they need the new building, though. Tom and Michelle have a goal set of $15,000 to start building the new cat building.

“We have to get permits and the building is going to be around $10,000 to $11,000,” Michelle said. “We have to have heat and electric and septic. Our starting point is $15,000, but it’s going to be way more than that. it’s to get the building out there.

Since the Hockings plan to move with the cats, they are working on selling the house. Tom said they already have someone working on getting pre-approved for a loan to buy their house.

Cannonsville Critters has already raised $2,000 for the building fund. They’re selling cat beds and pillows to raise money, and they also have a fundraising website set up at www.youcaring.com/cannonsvillecritters-705536.

They are also organizing a dog walk event planned for May 14 — with an alternative date of May 21 — and are collecting prizes from area businesses.

More information about Cannonsville Critters can be found on their website cannonsvillecritters.weebly.com/ or their Facebook page www.facebook.com/Cannonsville-Critters-154139474796787/.

They can also be seen at Greenville Tractor Supply Company one or two Saturdays a month, and they will be at the West Michigan Pet Expo on April 1-2 at the DeltaPlex Arena in Grand Rapids.