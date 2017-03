Funeral Notices for March 8, 2017

Today

Irene E. Addis — 11 a.m., Simpson Family Funeral Home, Sheridan.

Sally Ann Brunette — 2 p.m, Simpson Family Funeral Home, Sheridan.

Friday

Alta C. O’Brien — 4 p.m., Marshall Funeral Home, Greenville.

Saturday

Crystal Elaine (Bailey) Lund — 11 a.m., Sheridan First Congregational Church, Sheridan. (Simpson Family Funeral Home, Sheridan)

Hazel Jean Smith — 1 p.m, Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville.

Edmund John “Ed” Nichols, 82

GREENVILLE — Edmund John “Ed” Nichols, 82, of Greenville, died Monday. Arrangements are pending at Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville, www.hurstfh.com.

Linda Sue Parish, 57

SHERIDAN — Linda Sue Parish, 57, of Six Lakes, died Sunday. A memorial service to honor Linda’s life is being planned for a later date this spring. Simpson Family Funeral Home, Sheridan, is helping to celebrate Linda’s life, www.simpsonfamilyfuneralhomes.com.

Hazel Jean Smith, 85

GREENVILLE — Hazel Jean Smith, 85, died Sunday. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville, with visitation from noon to 1 p.m. prior to the service. Final inurnment will be in Trufant Cemetery. Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville, has been entrusted with arrangements, www.hurstfh.com.