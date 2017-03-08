IN BRIEF: Crystal Township approves $500 expense for Community Center boiler inspection

CRYSTAL TOWNSHIP — Members of the Crystal Township Board voted unanimously Wednesday evening to have the boiler system of Crystal Community Center evaluated.

According to Department of Public Works Director Roger Gooding, the services of Ed Haass, of Detroit, are available at a cost of $500 to evaluate the boiler system at the Community Center, which houses the Township offices.

Members of the board were in unanimous support to the services, as recent meetings have had focused discussions on potential replacement of the boiler system.

“I think it’s a good idea, really,” Trustee Curt McCracken said. “Everybody just keeps blowing smoke at our meetings, saying ‘it’s going to cost this much or that much.’ I think it’s worth $500 to know exactly where we are standing.”

According to Gooding, Haass’ evaluation will deliver a report of what is wrong with the boiler system, and include estimated repair/replacement costs.