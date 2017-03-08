IN BRIEF: Eagle Scout proposes project for Montcalm Township Hall

MONTCALM TOWNSHIP — Greenville High School junior and Montcalm Township Fire Cadet Jacob Visser frequently attends the Montcalm Township Board meetings and has heard township trustees discuss plans for future improvements around the hall.

Visser decided to offer his time and work to make those improvements to use for his Eagle Scout project for Boy Scout Troop 111.

Visser proposed painting lines for the township hall’s parking lot, creating a sand volleyball court and two horseshoe pits and mulching the floor beds around the property.

The project will cost around $400, excluding the volleyball net and steel stakes.

The township board unanimously approved the project Wednesday night at their board meeting. Next, Visser will take the project to his Boy Scout Council, and he anticipates starting the project in April.