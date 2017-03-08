UPDATE: Sumner woman killed in Crystal Township two-vehicle crash

CRYSTAL TOWNSHIP — A two-vehicle crash that occurred this morning has resulted in the death of one of the passengers.

Troopers from the Michigan State Police Lakeview Post responded to the fatal traffic crash that occurred at approximately 10:18 a.m. at the intersection of Sidney and Mt. Hope roads.

A green Ford Ranger driven by a 67-year-old man of Sumner was traveling east on Sidney Road when his vehicle entered the intersection and was struck by a southbound red Chrysler mini-van, driven by a 74-year-old woman from Riverdale.

The passenger of the Ford Ranger, a 61-year-old woman from Sumner, was killed in the crash.

The driver of the Chrysler mini-van van and another passenger, a 70-year-old woman, were both transported to Sparrow Carson Hospital for treatment of their injuries.

The driver of the Ford pickup was also injured and transported to the hospital.

The cause of the accident is still being investigated and alcohol is not believed to be a factor.

Names are not being released at this time.

Assisting at the scene were personnel from the Crystal Township Fire Department, Carson City Police and Montcalm County EMS.