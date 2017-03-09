Belding City Council works on 2017-2018 budget

BELDING — City staff are working hard to put together the budget for the 2017-2018 fiscal year.

During a regular meeting of the Belding City Council Tuesday evening, the council had a work session to go over a draft of the budget. Attendees were given the chance to give their two cents about the budget during public comment.

There are also plans for a public hearing on the budget in the near future.

City Manager Bruce Brown opened the work session by telling the council the general fund budget is “very flat” this year.

He said the city hasn’t incorporated any new large expenditures and no additional full-time employees are anticipated.

Major expenses in the budget at this time include a new car for the Belding Police Department and a new truck for the Department of Public Works.

POLICE DEPARTMENT

Councilman Bruce Meyers had some questions about the budget for the police department, specifically how they will keep to the overtime budget, which has $31,000 set aside to account for overtime. The department has no plans to hire an additional officer at this time.

“Out of that overtime budget comes the holiday pay. The officers do take (compensation) time for some of the overtime they work,” Police Chief Dale Nelson said. “What’s been happening since we lost another staff member … they’re starting to take it in overtime instead of in (compensation) time. That use of overtime instead of (compensation) time could make it touch and go.”

The department is also looking at what new vehicle they’ll want to purchase. Nelson said they’re hoping to be able to purchase another Ford Explorer as the additional space “makes for a more usable, what I call ‘office space’ in the vehicle.”

Brown said he doesn’t think purchasing a brand new vehicle is necessary as it would lose a quarter of its value when it was driven out of the showroom. He said he hopes the department will purchase a low-mileage used vehicle.

Nelson said a decision would be made in the next month and a half.

FIRE DEPARTMENT

Meyers asked Belding Fire Chief Gregg Moore about the portion of the budget for the Belding Fire Department. Funds from the budget are allocated for replacing equipment. The Fire Department has no immediate plans to hire an additional firefighter.

Meyers expressed his concern in asking of Moore, “if we opt for equipment, do we end up losing that (money) in the end just because overtime would go up?”

Moore told Meyers he believes a new person is “just more … than the budget could handle.”

Ideally, the Fire Department could have “three or four” sets of firefighter gear replaced which could be a total cost of $75,000 to $80,000, Moore told the council.

“The cost (for safety gear) is just continuing to skyrocket because the (National Fire Protection Association) is putting so many more new requirements on everything,” Moore said.

Moore said another cost on the horizon will be the replacement of cylinders for the self-contained breathing apparatuses firefighters use when going into dangerous situations. According to NFPA guidelines, the cylinders need to be replaced every 15 years.

The department has secured grant funding for the cost of the cylinder replacements in the past. Moore said he hopes to be able to do that again.

“Without cylinder replacements, we are out of business,” Moore said.

To replace all of the cylinders which the department needs will cost anywhere from $40,000 to $50,000, Moore said.

In terms of streets, Brown told the council there are plans to resurface Bradford and N. State streets.

“We’re trying to spread this throughout the community,” he said. “We’re trying to find money in a budget that’s really tight to replace streets. I think, at some point, we’re going to have to bite the bullet as far as street replacement is concerned.”

Brown said he hopes the city can come up with a “systematic program rather than trying to find money here and there to overlay streets here and there.”

The cost for Bradford Street, according to Brown, will be approximately $20,000. The cost for N. State St. will be approximately $112,000. Brown said the money for N. State St. will be harder to come by than the money for Bradford St.

SURPLUS

According to Brown, there is a $12,000 surplus in the general fund budget. There was some discussion among council members about what could be done with the surplus funds.

Meyers said he believes the council and the city need to “look at what we need to do to improve the city of Belding.”

“I understand that nobody wants to pay taxes, but you’ve just seen and heard many needs that are out there that are coming up,” he told the council and the audience. “Looking at it now and maybe looking back over the last five or six years, maybe that’s something that should have been planned for and looked at more. Maybe going forward that’s what every department here needs to do … make a long-term budget plan instead of a budget plan every year.”

Meyers said he knows $12,000 doesn’t seem like a lot of money, but there are expenses coming up it could be allocated for.

Mayor Ron Gunderson said the council is dealing with new situations that haven’t been put there before.

“We just have a situation where all of a sudden everything has hit us,” he said. “Last year, doing the S. Bridge St. project within that budget … that was in the makings for a long time and we were finally able to do that because of the monies (available).”

One idea for the surplus funds was to give city staff members a raise which would total $11,000.

“I think what the staff does is remarkable,” Gunderson said. “They don’t outsource a lot of work. For what staff does, they do save a lot of money.”

Meyers said he believes it’s something that needs to be looked at and thought out.

“I don’t want it to come across as a single issue thing for me. It’s not,” he said. “It’s not that I don’t support it. I want to make sure that what we do here is for the better of Belding all the time. I just want to make sure that we look forward to what we want Belding to be. We need to eventually, as a council, take responsibility for the city itself.”

Councilman Mike Scheid said if there’s “only $12,000 extra, it’s going to be a little rough to give $11,000 away.”

“If it wasn’t an issue of everything else I’d say, ‘Yeah, let’s go for it’… we just have so much we need to take care of,” he said.